Fruitbus Reveals Nintendo Switch & Xbox Release Date

Fruitbus dropped a brand-new trailer this week, revealing the official release date for both Nintendo Switch and Xbox players

Article Summary Fruitbus launches August 7 on Nintendo Switch and Xbox with all updates and new content included.

Upgrade your Fruitbus and travel the Gustum archipelago in a charming open-world food adventure.

Forage fresh ingredients, create unique recipes, and unite the community through tasty meals.

Customize your truck, attract new customers, and continue Grandma’s culinary legacy on every island.

Indie game developer and publisher Krillbite Studio dropped a brand-new trailer for Fruitbus this week, revealing the game's release date for Xbox and Nintendo Switch. We have the trailer for you here, but the info is right there for everyone to see as the game will arrive on both consoles, with all of the updates and content released so far, on August 7 for both platforms. Enjoy the trailer!

Fruitbus

Fruitbus is a cute culinary adventure set in an open world where taste is everything. Upgrade your trusty truck and visit a whole world of new destinations together. Follow in Grandma's footsteps and take your fully customisable Fruitbus out on the road, explore the wilderness of the Gustum archipelago, forage for new ingredients and unlock new menu options to craft yummy meals for your customers. But Grandma has left you more than her beloved Fruitbus; tasked with uniting friends and loved ones for one last feast, forge strong connections with local customers and right some of Grandma's wrongs by creating dishes that stir emotions and evoke long-forgotten memories. ​ Use the power of food to fuel the community, experiment with new recipes or master the art of local specialties to make meals that will make someone's day – and allow Grandma's legacy to thrive!

Discover fresh fruits and vegetables on each island of the Gustum archipelago, learn their customs, and cook meals that will make someone's day. From a giant springy banana to racing wings, customize your Fruitbus to reflect your personality. Find new ways to attract customers with music and bright colors. Treat Mother Earth well as your adventure into the wilds and gather ingredients. Find inspiration for your next top-selling dish in ancient glades, secret groves, and forgotten grottos. Upgrade your kitchen to fit your play style. Make fun and original dishes for customers to try or take on the challenge of making the local delicacy. Grow a following of loyal customers and discover their unique stories by creating dishes that evoke feelings and memories. Use the power of food to help and unlock new possibilities for you and your Fruitbus.

