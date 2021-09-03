Full Aeroblast Lugia Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO For September 2021
The first raid rotation of the Season of Mischief is live in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at what we have here.
The full Lugia-led raid rotation currently live in Pokémon GO includes:
Tier One
- Doduo – Shiny capable, full odds
- Shinx – Shiny capable, boosted odds
- Snorunt – Shiny capable, full odds
- Torchic – Shiny capable, full odds
- Woobat – Shiny capable, rate unknown
In my opinion, only one of these is worth your pass: Shinx. Shinx is a raid/egg-only Pokémon, which doesn't just mean that you're Shinx out of luck if you want to catch it in the wild. It means that it has a boosted Shiny rate, so is quite worth going after for those who may be interested in a gleaming, golden Shinx.
As for the others, I'd resist. Not enough research has been done on Woobat to determine its Shiny rate, so it could be the full odds rate of one in 500. Doduo, Snorunt, and Torchic all are confirmed to spawn with a full odds Shiny rate. Doduo and Torchic are both currently available in the wild as Season of Mischief common spawns and Snorunt will be everywhere in the wild during the future winter events.
Tier Three
- Alolan Raichu – Shiny capable, boosted odds
- Metang
- Pelipper
- Xatu
Alolan Raichu is worth it, skip the others.
Tier Five
- Lugia – Shiny capable, standard Legendary odds of one in 20
Don't miss our Lugia Raid Guide to help Pokémon GO trainers build a team of the best attackers to take down this tanky Legendary
Mega Raids
- Mega Slowbro – Shiny capable, standard Mega-capable odds of one in 60
Mega Slowbro isn't only part of this rotation but, like Lugia, will continue into the next event: the Psychic Spectacular 2021.
Let us know in the comments below how you feel about this raid rotation. Personally, I think it's purposely pretty boring. Ultra Unlock gave us a month and a half of intense raids, so I feel like Pokémon GO is letting us off the hook a bit in September.
At least until Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie return.