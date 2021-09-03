Full Aeroblast Lugia Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO For September 2021

The first raid rotation of the Season of Mischief is live in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at what we have here.

The full Lugia-led raid rotation currently live in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Doduo – Shiny capable, full odds

Shinx – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Snorunt – Shiny capable, full odds

Torchic – Shiny capable, full odds

Woobat – Shiny capable, rate unknown

In my opinion, only one of these is worth your pass: Shinx. Shinx is a raid/egg-only Pokémon, which doesn't just mean that you're Shinx out of luck if you want to catch it in the wild. It means that it has a boosted Shiny rate, so is quite worth going after for those who may be interested in a gleaming, golden Shinx.

As for the others, I'd resist. Not enough research has been done on Woobat to determine its Shiny rate, so it could be the full odds rate of one in 500. Doduo, Snorunt, and Torchic all are confirmed to spawn with a full odds Shiny rate. Doduo and Torchic are both currently available in the wild as Season of Mischief common spawns and Snorunt will be everywhere in the wild during the future winter events.

Tier Three

Alolan Raichu – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Metang

Pelipper

Xatu

Alolan Raichu is worth it, skip the others.

Tier Five

Lugia – Shiny capable, standard Legendary odds of one in 20

Don't miss our Lugia Raid Guide to help Pokémon GO trainers build a team of the best attackers to take down this tanky Legendary

Mega Raids

Mega Slowbro – Shiny capable, standard Mega-capable odds of one in 60

Mega Slowbro isn't only part of this rotation but, like Lugia, will continue into the next event: the Psychic Spectacular 2021.

Let us know in the comments below how you feel about this raid rotation. Personally, I think it's purposely pretty boring. Ultra Unlock gave us a month and a half of intense raids, so I feel like Pokémon GO is letting us off the hook a bit in September.

At least until Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie return.