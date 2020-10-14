Full "An Inter-Egg-Sting Development" Research Tasks In Pokémon GO

The new Team GO Rocket research has been released in Pokémon GO. This six-page research coincides with a shift in the Rocket line-ups, including the Team GO Rocket leaders and the boss, Giovanni. Giovanni will have Shadow Mewtwo when faced any time from now until the end of the year. This is the first time that Shadow Mewtwo will be available for free-to-play players in Pokémon GO after its GO Fest 2020 debut.

The research, titled "An Inter-egg-sting Development," focuses on the new Strange Eggs added to Pokémon GO. Here's the full questline:

Page One of Six

Spin 5 Pokéstops: 500 Stardust

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts: 500 Stardust

Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon: Meowth encounter – Shiny capable, full odds

REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 10 Pokéballs, 10 Razz Berries

Page Two of Six

Catch 5 shadow Pokémon: 750 XP

Make 3 Nice curveball throws in a row: 750 XP

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon: 750 XP

REWARDS: 1500 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, Larvitar encounter – Shiny capable, full odds

Page Three of Six

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 times: 1000 XP

Hatch 3 Eggs: 1000 XP

Earn 5 Candies walking with your Buddy: 1000 XP

REWARDS: 1500 Stardust, 3 Golden Razz Berries, Encounter

Page Four of Six

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo: 1250 XP

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff: 1250 XP

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra: 1250 XP

REWARDS: 5 Hyper Potions, 3 Revives, Super Rocket Radar

Page Five of Six

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss: 2500 Stardust

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss: 1500 XP

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss: 3 Silver Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 3000 Stardust, 1 Fast TM, 1 Charged TM

Page Six of Six

AUTO-CLAIM: 2000 XP

AUTO-CLAIM: 2000 XP

AUTO-CLAIM: 2000 XP

REWARDS: 5 Max Revives, 20 Ultra Balls, 1 Elite Charged TM

Unlike the Shadow Mewtwo from GO Fest which was rewarded in the actual research, this one will be caught as an encounter after defeating Giovanni. This means that it will not have a guaranteed 10/10/10 IV floor, but still, take heed Pokémon GO trainers: the absolute lowest IV Shadow Mewtwo is a stronger attacker than a 100% standard Mewtwo/

Do not, under any circumstances, purify your Shadow Mewtwo. It will be a waste of potentially the greatest asset to your team.

Niantic has confirmed that this will be the last Giovanni-focused research in Pokémon GO in 2020. Hopefully, the new year will bring more monthly Rocket research and some new Shadow Legendaries.