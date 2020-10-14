Full "An Inter-Egg-Sting Development" Research Tasks In Pokémon GO

The new Team GO Rocket research has been released in Pokémon GO. This six-page research coincides with a shift in the Rocket line-ups, including the Team GO Rocket leaders and the boss, Giovanni. Giovanni will have Shadow Mewtwo when faced any time from now until the end of the year. This is the first time that Shadow Mewtwo will be available for free-to-play players in Pokémon GO after its GO Fest 2020 debut.
The research, titled "An Inter-egg-sting Development," focuses on the new Strange Eggs added to Pokémon GO. Here's the full questline:
Page One of Six
- Spin 5 Pokéstops: 500 Stardust
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts: 500 Stardust
- Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon: Meowth encounter – Shiny capable, full odds
- REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 10 Pokéballs, 10 Razz Berries
Page Two of Six
- Catch 5 shadow Pokémon: 750 XP
- Make 3 Nice curveball throws in a row: 750 XP
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon: 750 XP
- REWARDS: 1500 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, Larvitar encounter – Shiny capable, full odds
Page Three of Six
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 times: 1000 XP
- Hatch 3 Eggs: 1000 XP
- Earn 5 Candies walking with your Buddy: 1000 XP
- REWARDS: 1500 Stardust, 3 Golden Razz Berries, Encounter
Page Four of Six
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo: 1250 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff: 1250 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra: 1250 XP
- REWARDS: 5 Hyper Potions, 3 Revives, Super Rocket Radar
Page Five of Six
- Find the Team GO Rocket Boss: 2500 Stardust
- Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss: 1500 XP
- Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss: 3 Silver Pinap Berries
- REWARDS: 3000 Stardust, 1 Fast TM, 1 Charged TM
Page Six of Six
- AUTO-CLAIM: 2000 XP
- AUTO-CLAIM: 2000 XP
- AUTO-CLAIM: 2000 XP
- REWARDS: 5 Max Revives, 20 Ultra Balls, 1 Elite Charged TM
Unlike the Shadow Mewtwo from GO Fest which was rewarded in the actual research, this one will be caught as an encounter after defeating Giovanni. This means that it will not have a guaranteed 10/10/10 IV floor, but still, take heed Pokémon GO trainers: the absolute lowest IV Shadow Mewtwo is a stronger attacker than a 100% standard Mewtwo/
Do not, under any circumstances, purify your Shadow Mewtwo. It will be a waste of potentially the greatest asset to your team.
Niantic has confirmed that this will be the last Giovanni-focused research in Pokémon GO in 2020. Hopefully, the new year will bring more monthly Rocket research and some new Shadow Legendaries.