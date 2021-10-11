Full Details of Halloween 2021 Event Part 1 In Pokémon GO

The details of the Halloween 2021 event in Pokémon GO have now been released. It will be a two-part event that will begin this Friday. Let's get into the details of Part One.

These are the details of the Halloween 2021 event in Pokémon GO that will be live through both parts:

Timing: Friday, October 15th, 2021, at 10 AM to Sunday, October 31st, 2021, at 8 PM local time,

Mischief Misunderstood Special Research: A new page will be added to this season-long Special Research.

What Lies Beneath the Mask Special Research will be live, focusing on Yamask.

Halloween Cup live in GO Battle League.

Event bonuses: Double transfer Candy Double catch Candy Double hatch Candy Guaranteed XL candy when walking Buddy

Lavender Town music in-game.

New costumed Pokémon: Halloween Mischief Pikachu (can be Shiny) Halloween Mischief Piplup (can be Shiny) Halloween Mischief Drifblim (can be Shiny)

Halloween-themed avatar items and boxes in the shop.

Here are the details of the first part of the Halloween 2021 event in Pokémon GO:

Timing: Friday, October 15th, 2021, at 10 AM to Friday, October 22nd, 2021, at 10 AM local time.

Shiny release: Spinarak.

New species release: Galarian Slowking. You will be able to evolve Galarian Slowpoke by making it your Buddy and then catching 30 Psychic-type Pokémon.

Wild Spawns: Halloween Mischief Pikachu Halloween Mischief Piplup Zubat Drowzee Gastly Spinarak Misdreavus Shuppet Stunky Woobat Gothita Yamask

Raids: Tier One: Galarian Slowpoke, Murkrow, Scraggy, Yamask, Espurr Tier Three: Alolan Raichu, Sableye, Banette, Halloween Mischief Drifblim Tier Five: Altered Forme Giratina Mega Raids: Gengar

7KM Gift Eggs: Spiarak Misdreavus Shuppet Chingling Litwick Galarian Yamask Golett

Field Research encounters: Halloween Mischief Pikachu Halloween Mischief Piplup Zubat Drowzee Spinarak Woobat Gothita Galarian Yamask Halloween Mischief Drifblim



Niantic describes this portion of the event on the blog:

The first part of Pokémon GO Halloween this year is themed around creepy companions: Psychic- and Poison-, type Pokémon that can't wait to be encountered and befriended, as well as other friendly, creepy Pokémon.