Full Details Of Halloween 2021 Event Part 2 In Pokémon GO

The details of the Halloween 2021 event in Pokémon GO have now been released. It will be a two-part event that will begin this Friday. Let's get into the details of Part Two.

These are the details of the Halloween 2021 event in Pokémon GO that will be live through both parts:

Timing: Friday, October 15th, 2021, at 10 AM to Sunday, October 31st, 2021, at 8 PM local time,

Mischief Misunderstood Special Research: A new page will be added to this season-long Special Research.

What Lies Beneath the Mask Special Research will be live, focusing on Yamask.

Halloween Cup live in GO Battle League.

Event bonuses: Double transfer Candy Double catch Candy Double hatch Candy Guaranteed XL candy when walking Buddy

Lavender Town music in-game.

New costumed Pokémon: Halloween Mischief Pikachu (can be Shiny) Halloween Mischief Piplup (can be Shiny) Halloween Mischief Drifblim (can be Shiny)

Halloween-themed avatar items and boxes in the shop.

Here are the details of the first part of the Halloween 2021 event in Pokémon GO:

Timing: Friday, October 22nd, 2021, at 10 AM to Sunday, October 31st, 2021, at 8 PM local time.

Mischief Misunderstood Special Research: This is unclear but the blog does seem to suggest that another page will unlock during Part Two in addition to the page that will unlock when Part One begins.

New species: Phantump, Trevenant, Pumpkaboo, Gourgeist.

New size mechaniic: Pumpkaboo introduces this new mechanic which will make this Pokémon in its various sizes look noticeably different on screen. The sizes include Small, Average, Large, Super Size.

Collection Challenge: This will focus on collecting the various sizes of Pumpkaboo.

Wild spawns: Halloween Mischief Pikachu Halloween Mischief Piplup Gastly Murkrow Misdreavus Shuppet Purloin Phantump Pumpkaboo (Small & Average being common, Large and Super Size being uncommon) Haunter Yamask Litwick

Raids: Tier One: Murkrow, Yamask, Galarian Yamask, Phantump, Pumpkaboo (Average) Tier Three: Alolan Marowak, Banette, Halloween Mischief Drifblim, Lampent Tier Five: Darkrai Mega Raids: Absol

Halloween Mischief Special Raid Weekend: Saturday, October 30th, 2021, at 10 AM to Sunday, October 31st, 2021, at 8 PM local time. Darkrai and Mega Absol will appear in raids more frequently

7KM Gift Eggs: Spinarak Misdreavus Shuppet Litwick Phantump Galarian Yamask Golett

Field Research encounters: Halloween Mischief Pikachu Halloween Mischief Piplup Gastly Spinarak Shuppet Duskull Yamask Galarian Yamask



Here is how Pokémon GO's blog describes the event:

The second part of Pokémon GO Halloween Mischief is called Ghoulish Pals! Ghost types will be appearing more often everywhere as we get closer and closer to Halloween. The spectacularly spectral Pumpkaboo and Phantump will make their Pokémon GO debuts, alongside their Evolutions, Gourgeist and Trevenant! We're also getting word that you'll be able to encounter Pumpkaboo of varying sizes, just like you can in the Kalos region. Gourgeist evolved from Pumpkaboo will also vary in size! During this time, intrepid Trainers can complete a Collection Challenge that'll encourage them to seek these Ghost-type Pokémon!