Full Mega Buddy Challenge Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

It appears that the Articuno Raid Rotation has been bumped from Pokémon GO, replaced with a new set of raids tying into the Mega Buddy Challenge event. While Articuno itself will remain as the Legendary boss until Zapdos replaces it this Friday, the rest of the tiers have been cleared out to make room for Pokémon that are large in size.

The complete raid rotation for the Mega Buddy Challenge event includes:

Tier One

Doduo – shiny available, rate not yet known

Ekans – shiny available, standard rate

Klink – shiny available, boosted rate

Timburr- shiny available, boosted rate

Wailmer – shiny available, standard rate

It's a rare occurrence when an entire tier of raids is made up of Shiny capable Pokémon, but here we are. The stars of this tier are Timburr and Klink, as they both had the Egg/Raid-only Shiny rate, but trainers will likely want to battle Doduo too, due to its rareness outside of the event. That's one Pokémon that, if you miss it during this currently Shiny release, it'll likely be a long time before you get another shot.

Tier Three

Alolan Exeggutor – shiny available, boosted rate

Dragonite

Lapras – shiny available, boosted rate

Onix – shiny available, boosted rate

Pinsir – shiny available, standard rate

This is certainly a spicy tier, with three Pokémon that boast the "rare spawn" Shiny rate. All three are also spawning in the wild for the Mega Buddy Challenge, but at a low rate. Notably, with the recent removal of Tier Four raids, the game has Dragonite featured as a boss that can finally be taken down by solo trainers.

Tier Five

Articuno – shiny available, standard Legendary rate of one in approximately twenty

Articuno is not an official part of this Mega Buddy Challenge rotation and will leave on Friday, replaced by Zapdos. It is unlikely that Zapdos will bring a new rotation to raids until the current Mega Buddy Challenge ends.

Mega Raids

Blastoise

Charizard X

Charizard Y

Pidgeot

Venusaur

Same as above, with Articuno. Interestingly, if Niantic matches the pattern of the last event, trainers may expect a Mega Houndoom release this Friday, though that has not yet been confirmed.