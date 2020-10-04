Full Niantic Fifth Birthday Event Timed Research In Pokémon GO

Niantic will celebrate its fifth "birthday" with a Pokémon GO event taking place Sunday, October 4th from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. The six-hour event is set to feature increased Team GO Rocket balloons and some in-game bonuses. There is also a Timed Research quest, and reports have come in from earlier timezones on what this Research entails. Get prepared for this Pokémon GO celebration with the breakdown below.

The full Niantic Fifth Birthday Event Timed Research tasks and rewards are as follows:

Page One of Four

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 3 Pinap Berries

Catch 5 Pokémon: 3 Razz Barries

Make 3 Nice Throws: 3 Nanab Berries

REWARDS: 1 Incense, 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Two of Four

Transfer 5 Pokémon: 750 Stardust

Power up Pokémon 3 times: 750 Stardust

Evolve a Pokémon: 750 Stardust

REWARDS: 1 Incubator, 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Three of Four

Spin 3 Pokéstops or Gyms: 5 Potion

Hatch an Egg: 5 Super Potion

Earn a Candy walking with your buddy: 5 Hyper Potion

REWARDS: 1 Lucky Egg, 2000 Stardust, 2000 XP

Page Four of Four

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt: 5 Revives

Win a Gym battle: 1 Fast TM

Win a raid: 1 Charged TM

REWARDS: 1 Star Piece, 2000 Stardust, 2000 XP

While the rewards here pale in comparison to previous Special and Timed Research, remember that this is a surprise event that is meant to add a little extra bonus on top of Fashion Week rather than being a huge extravaganza. Thankfully, even novice Pokémon GO players can complete this Timed Research with minimal effort can be completed in half an hour or less depending on their location. The rewards may not be mindblowing, but the tasks are the easiest in recent memory and trainers will leave with useful items such as a Star Piece, the Incubator, and of course over 8000 Stardust that can be increased even more with the use of a Star Piece.