Full Psychic Spectacular 2021 Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Psychic Spectacular 2021 event is now live in Pokémon GO. It has brought with it a new raid rotation with some changes and some carry-over from the previous, Lugia-centric rotation. Let's dive into the details.

The full Psychic Spectacular 2021 raid rotation in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Bronzor – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Chimecho – Shiny capable, odds not yet known

Espurr

Inkay

Now listen, I don't know that I'd call this "Spectacular." I might call this thing the Psychic Not-So-Bad 2021 if this is what we're dealing with. Bronzor is a good bet for those looking to Shiny hunt and Chimecho is quite rare, so it's cool to see it in raids. Espurr is a staple of raids at this point and I love this Pokémon, but raiding it has lost a bit of its luster until it finally comes out as Shiny. Inkay is available in the wild and through photobombs, so I'd advise not doing Inkay raids.

Tier Three

Alolan Raichu – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Medicham

Metagross

Wobbuffet – Shiny capable, likely full odds

Alolan Raichu is the winner here. It's a star of Tier Three and it has been for well over a year now, maybe even two. If you're looking for a Shiny to hunt, Raichu's odds are boosted and what a terrific Shiny it is. If you are getting some practical raiding done, though, and want to get some Beldum candy, raid Metagross and catch it with a Pinap Berry.

Tier Five

Lugia – Shiny capable, standard Legendary odds of approximately one in 20

Mega Raids

Mega Slowbro – Shiny capable, standard Mega-capable odds of approximately one in 60

There are no changes in either the Tier Five or Mega Raid selections. Both of these were the bosses prior to the event and will remain as such through the event. Next week, Lugia will be replaced by the raid trio, which marks the first truly exciting wave of raids coming to Pokémon GO during the Season of Mischief.