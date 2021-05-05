Full Raid Rotation For Luminous Legends X Event In Pokémon GO
The Luminous Legends X event has begun in Pokémon GO. The introduction of Xerneas, the first-ever Kalos-region Legendary Pokémon introduced into the game, is the centerpiece of the event. However, Luminous Legends X is also bringing with it a complete shift in the raid rotation. Other than the obvious Xerneas, are any of these raids worthy of your pass?
The complete Luminous Legends X Raid Rotation in Pokémon GO consists of:
Tier One
- Bagon – Shiny available, standard unboosted rate
- Dratini – Shiny available, standard unboosted rate
- Espurr
- Galarian Ponyta
- Marill – Shiny available, standard unboosted rate
Currently, there's nothing worth your raid pass. However, we are currently working on a challenge that will unlock Shiny Galarian Ponyta for the second half of the event. Once that happens, this will become the hottest raid of the event.
Tier Three
- Alolan Exeggutor – Shiny available, boosted rate
- Flygon
- Mawile – Shiny available, boosted rate
- Togetic
There are three options here with potential. (Sorry, Flygon.) For Shiny hunters, Alolan Exeggutor and Mawile both are highly boosted. For those hoping to get a powerful Togekiss, Togetic is a good option to raid since Togepi has become an event-egg-only Pokémon with the exodus of the Babies from 7 KM Gift Eggs in early 2020.
Tier Five
- Xerneas
This is going to be the one everyone is after, of course. After what feels like months of a dead Legendary Raid Rotation, we have a Pokémon that is bringing major excitement to the game.
Mega Raids
- Mega Charizard – Shiny available, standard rate of species with their Megas unlocked of approximately one in 60
- Mega Lopunny – Shiny available, standard rate of species with their Megas unlocked of approximately one in 60
- Mega Venusaur – Shiny available, standard rate of species with their Megas unlocked of approximately one in 60
Nothing too special in here, but note that Mega Altaria will be arriving soon to spice up Mega Raids in Pokémon GO.