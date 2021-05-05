Full Raid Rotation For Luminous Legends X Event In Pokémon GO

The Luminous Legends X event has begun in Pokémon GO. The introduction of Xerneas, the first-ever Kalos-region Legendary Pokémon introduced into the game, is the centerpiece of the event. However, Luminous Legends X is also bringing with it a complete shift in the raid rotation. Other than the obvious Xerneas, are any of these raids worthy of your pass?

The complete Luminous Legends X Raid Rotation in Pokémon GO consists of:

Tier One

Bagon – Shiny available, standard unboosted rate

Dratini – Shiny available, standard unboosted rate

Espurr

Galarian Ponyta

Marill – Shiny available, standard unboosted rate

Currently, there's nothing worth your raid pass. However, we are currently working on a challenge that will unlock Shiny Galarian Ponyta for the second half of the event. Once that happens, this will become the hottest raid of the event.

Tier Three

Alolan Exeggutor – Shiny available, boosted rate

Flygon

Mawile – Shiny available, boosted rate

Togetic

There are three options here with potential. (Sorry, Flygon.) For Shiny hunters, Alolan Exeggutor and Mawile both are highly boosted. For those hoping to get a powerful Togekiss, Togetic is a good option to raid since Togepi has become an event-egg-only Pokémon with the exodus of the Babies from 7 KM Gift Eggs in early 2020.

Tier Five

Xerneas

This is going to be the one everyone is after, of course. After what feels like months of a dead Legendary Raid Rotation, we have a Pokémon that is bringing major excitement to the game.

Mega Raids

Mega Charizard – Shiny available, standard rate of species with their Megas unlocked of approximately one in 60

Mega Lopunny – Shiny available, standard rate of species with their Megas unlocked of approximately one in 60

Mega Venusaur – Shiny available, standard rate of species with their Megas unlocked of approximately one in 60

Nothing too special in here, but note that Mega Altaria will be arriving soon to spice up Mega Raids in Pokémon GO.