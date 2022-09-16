Fulqrum Publishing Reveals Warpaws During Realms Deep 2022

Fulqrum Publishing, along with indie developers Slipgate Ironworks and 2B Games revealed their latest game Warpaws at Realms Deep 2022. This will bring about the classic fight of Cats vs. Dogs to a whole new level as you'll be going to war with sophisticated units of both species as they battle it out in a real-time strategy environment. It will be an all-out war in this very cartoonish style as you'll use various units to make your way across territories and claim land, all while trying to defeat your enemy and put an end to the fighting in your favor. Well, whichever favor you like most. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will come out in 2023.

Time to answer the age-old question: what's better, cats or dogs? Warpaws invites us to find out in all-out war through the lens of classic, cartoon-inspired art with slapstick. Command canine corps or feline forces and utilize superior planning and strategic abilities to capture key control points from enemy units to dominate the map. Unleash strategic carnage with 16 different units in five battle-torn biomes. Deploy spies for stealthy showdowns, send bazooka-wielding soldiers to dominate skirmishes on sand dunes, or assemble a mix of gunners, engineers, and fiery pyros suited for any engagement. Each unit stands on its own; instead of replacing them with direct upgrades, all characters have their own specialties. Battle through a single-player campaign or compete against other players in a variety of multiplayer modes. Call upon a trusted ally and take down AI forces in a co-op mode, duke it out in online versus mode matches, or become the King of the Hill champion. Master each map — Desert, Polar, Lava, City, Islands — and take advantage of terrain. Destroy frozen lakes to drown platoons, lead opponents into snowstorms, or even trick them into swimming with sharks.