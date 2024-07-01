Posted in: 10:10 Games, Funko Fusion, Games, Video Games | Tagged: funko

Funko Fusion Releases New Trailer With Pre-Order Launch

10:10 Games has released a brand-new trailer for Funko Fusion, as they have put the game up for pre-order on both PC and consoles.

Article Summary New Funko Fusion trailer released with Team Fortress 2 characters.

Pre-orders for Funko Fusion are now live on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Walking Dead Pack included with Funko Fusion pre-orders.

Explore 20+ franchises in Funko Pop! form with 60+ characters.

Skybound Games and 10:10 Games dropped a brand new trailer for Funko Fusion today, as the game went live with pre-orders. The new trailer shows off a brand new Character Pack, as the characters from Team Fortress 2 will be joining the game. Meanwhile, the digital pre-orders are now available on PC via Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game comes out on September 13, 2024.

Team Fortress 2 Character Pack

Roll out with Heavy with his beloved Mini-Gun "Sasha" to mow down enemies and clear the way forward! Speed through with Scout and his wide-spread Scattergun! Experiment with Medic's Bonesaw and innovative Syringe Gun! Control combat manufacturing with Engineer and his trusty Build-Matic Wrench. All preorders for digital and physical editions include The Walking Dead Pack, containing two bonus playable characters from Skybound's award-winning The Walking Dead comic books—Rick Grimes and Michonne—each with an additional Variant Outfit.

Funko Fusion

Funko Fusion is a third-person action game that's all about celebrating fandom. Play with some of your favorite characters from across TV, movies, games, and comics, and explore handcrafted worlds inspired by Jurassic World, Back to the Future, JAWS, The Thing, Chucky, Battlestar Galactica, Hot Fuzz, The Umbrella Academy, Five Nights at Freddy's, Masters of the Universe, Invincible, and many more! Select, unlock, and play with 60+ unique playable characters from more than 20 fan-favorite franchises, all lovingly recreated in Funko Pop! form. Each character has their own weapons and special moves, and some characters have unique skills for solving puzzles and finding secrets. Explore your favorite franchises in video game form, relive memorable moments, and play through a unique story that ties them all together! Shoot, blast, and whack enemies in ranged and melee combat. Craft gadgets and items to give yourself an advantage or to unlock hidden areas.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!