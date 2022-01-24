Funko Games Reveals E.T. Board Game & Marvel Battleworld Series 3

Another pair of announcements coming out of the London Toy Fair from Funko Games are Marvel Battleworld Series 3 and an E.T. board game. The first big reveal is E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: Light Years From Home Game ($30), which will have you playing out the plot from the classic '80s film. The game is being released to mark the film's 40th anniversary, as you will play as the kids Elliott, Michael, Greg, and Gertie, all trying to help E.T. escape and find his way home. The other reveal were two new additions to Marvel Battleworld with a new Mega Pack featuring The Vision ($23) and a new series of Battle Ball items ($10 per) that will have random characters included in each one. You can check out the details of both below.

He's 3 million light years from home and needs your help getting back! E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was left behind, and now, federal agents are coming for him! In this cooperative adventure game, play as Elliott, Gertie, Michael, and Greg as you work together to send E.T. home. Bike through the neighborhood, using shortcuts and ramps to avoid the agents. Collect items that E.T. can use to build a communication device and call his ship. Then get E.T. to the clearing before his heartlight fades! Adorable and detailed figures of the kids on their bicycles!

The E.T. figure and the device dice fit inside the kids' bicycle baskets.

Beautifully illustrated components and cards that depict beloved scenes from the classic film.

Game board of Elliot's neighborhood, including shortcuts and ramps that the kids can use to outrun the government agents.

"Fly" the mothership around the board until it rescues E.T.!

Marvel Battleworld: Ultimate Armory Series 3 Battle Ball Pick your favorite Hero, rescue your friends, and win battles to defeat Thanos! Battleworld is a revolutionary cooperative, expandable, collectible adventure game featuring dozens of characters from all over the Marvel Universe! Players get to crack open the mysterious Thanostones during the course of play to reveal the mystery character inside for a constant sense of surprise and delight! Series 3 introduces us to brand new locations, battles, and exciting new game mechanics that will continue to challenge players and test their strategies! Marvel Battleworld: Ultimate Armory Series 3 Mega Pack – Vision (Classic) Pick your Heroes, rescue your friends, and win enough battles to defeat Thanos! Battleworld is a revolutionary, cooperative, expandable, collectible adventure game featuring dozens of characters from across the Marvel Universe! As you play, crack open mysterious Thanostones to reveal the characters inside. There are more than 30 new characters to collect! This Mega Pack jumpstarts your collection with six characters, including two mystery Heroes trapped in Thanostones and an exclusive Vision (Classic) with foil card!