FuryHunter Is The Hearthstone Masters Tour Stormwind Champion

Blizzard Entertainment held the Hearthstone Masters Tour Stormwind this weekend and in the end, FuryHunter came out on top. The fifth official Masters Tour stop of 2021 in the middle of the pandemic came to an end this afternoon. and with it comes a new champion as Frederick "FuryHunter" Adam Møller ended up beating Jim "badajimpom" Boer in a 3-1 decision, as he took the championship and $25k in prizing! We have the rundown below from Blizzard on what went down, and you can check out the full match below.

FuryHunter has been a staple of the competitive Hearthstone scene for years, securing championships at both DreamHack Summer 2018 and HGG 2019. Entering Sunday with a 7-1 record, his final day was far from certain. Despite a swift 3-0 victory over WEStone in the Top 16, his journey to the final was fraught with adversity. Quickly losing two games to MaggoGx, he fought back to secure a reverse-sweep to advance to the semifinal 3-2. Against Chinese powerhouse VK.msbc, Furyhunter again stumbled early on, yet through a combination of luck and high-pressure skill he was able to once more reverse-sweep 3-2 to claim another win. The Danish star's OTK Demon Hunter lost to badajimpom's Quest Warrior. Not waiting to have to pull another reverse-sweep, FuryHunter took the next three games as he beat badajimpom's Libram Paladin with OTK Demon Hunter and then Aggro Elemental Shaman. At match point, FuryHunter secured the championship as his Quest Warrior overshadowed badajimpom's Aggro Elemental Shaman!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: badajimpom vs Furyhunter | Final | Hearthstone Masters Tour Stormwind (https://youtu.be/PyRofCSfHI4)

Don't miss a moment of the action when Hearthstone Esports heads to Undercity for the Masters Tour 2021 conclusion, November 19-21, only on YouTube. In securing this victory, FuryHunter bested 377 players from around the world to increase his Masters Tour Points total to 29, putting himself in contention for an invite to Grandmasters 2022. He along with the other top players from Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe will feel the pressure as it'll be the final chance for them to earn points toward Grandmasters 2022.