Futuristic Western Game Dust & Neon Announced For 2023

Rogue Games along with publisher David Marquardt Studios announced their latest title this morning with Dust & Neon coming in 2023. This is a twin-stick Roguelite action RPG shooter set in an alternate old west in which you play a slain gunman brought back to life with new tech and some other not-so-conventional means to take back the west. In these parts, robots have made their area not-so-friendly for human beings to live in, which is where you'll come in as the new and improved version of you will take them out and put some civility back into the area. Along with the trailer you see below, we also got a gameplay video as they will be demoing the game at PAX West 2022 this week. Enjoy!

Welcome to a futuristic Wild West, where robots have rejected their life of servitude and taken over the planet, turning it into a hellish wasteland for survivors. Step into the boots of Gunslinger, a legendary sharpshooter from the past, brought back to life by a mad scientist to ﬁght the robot oppression. Level up using an RPG-style skill tree and outfit the Gunslinger with the best gear in the West using the in-game randomly generated weapon systems. Collect loot and use all the guns, equipment, and powerups necessary to take back the world from the ruthless robot regime. Shoot 'em Up but with Strategy: Tight twin-stick shooting controls, combined with an automatic cover, and a dynamic power-up boost system, means players will be mowing down mechanical menaces with non-stop strategic action.

Roguelite-RPG Progression: Players will customize and level up their skills, earn ever and upgrade their home base to become a robot destroying super cowboy.

Loot… lots of loot: Outfit the Gunslinger with deadly randomly generated weapons, including a three weapon system without inventory management.