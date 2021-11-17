Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Nappa Goes SS3

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Let's take a closer look at two Saiyan Showdown promo cards. The first is one that I showed on-hand in yesterday's write-up of my experience at a Dragon Ball Super Card Game pre-release event. You may be able to still get this Super Saiyan 3 Nappa card by coordinating with your local game store. Note, though, that not all game stores provide pre-release promos to collectors. These are sometimes reserved for competitive players who are entering into pre-release tournaments.

The second promo here, which shows Goku and Vegeta about to enter into their iconic beam struggle from Dragon Ball Z's The Saiyan Saga, is going to be far easier to obtain. This promo card is featured as a guaranteed, sealed hit in Saiyan Showdown Premium Packs along with four booster packs from the set. These promos have often featured Dark Empire Saga characters, so I think this specific promo is a major step up.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.