Witchfire Announced For 2023 Release With Changes

Developer and publisher The Astronauts announced this week that they will be releasing Witchfire sometime in 2023. The word came down on the game's official blog as they revealed that the original projection for the game has been changed and will be coming out next year. And for a pretty good reason, too, as it was confirmed that they have been giving the game a complete redesign. Which is kinda hard to release a game this year when you're still working on the final design. We have a snippet of the blog below that was penned by Adrian Chmielarz, the Creative Director at The Astronauts, and you can read the entire article at the link above.

"Usually, games miss their target date simply because developers underestimate the time needed to make a good game. It's as simple as this. While we have not 100% committed to a day, month or even a year, we can also admit we will release later than anticipated. However, in our case, the reason is different.

And that reason is: we have redesigned the core experience of the game. Well, not all of it. But a certain crucial element nonetheless. To be clear, Witchfire is still a rogue-lite dark fantasy first person shooter. That did not and will not change. But the way the player experiences the world has changed significantly. We've upgraded combat and exploration from arena style to semi-open world style, and that took time.

I honestly thought that if we were ever late it would be because we tried to make a game that was too big or too complex for a small team like ours. While that is somewhat the case, there's a pretty big chance we would have released in a month or two if not for the redesign."