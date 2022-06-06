Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: General White

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

We continue with the Dragon Ball focus as General White gets his first appearance in the set and General Blue gets yet another card. Blue is noted in his card to be "Ever Loyal," which is a bit of a bummer for him considering how he was used by the Red Ribbon Army like a dirty wash rag. He went from being Goku's most dangerous foe in one episode to fodder that Mercenary Tao to show his strength in the next. Tao came onto the scene like a force of nature and fought Blue in the Red Ribbon Army base, killing him by striking him with his tongue. All of that loyalty, and Blue dies by an unaffiliated tongue. What a shame!

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.