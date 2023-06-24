Posted in: Games, Genshin Impact, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: G FUEL, Greshin Impact, HoYoverse

G Fuel & HoYoverse Release New Greshin Impact Flavor

Check out the latest special flavor from G Fuel as they have partnered with HoYoverse to make a Greshin Impact item for a limited time.

For those of you obsessed with Greshin Impact, G Fuel has an item for you as they partnered with HoYoverse for a brand new flavor. The team has come up with this new option inspired by the game, as players will be able to purchase the Cactus Lime Traveler's Ale Collector's Box and 40-serving Tub right now on pre-order through the company's website, eventually shipping sometime in September.

"The new G Fuel Greshin Impact Traveler's Ale is zero sugar and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. Each Collector's Box includes an exclusive 24 oz Stainless Steel G Fuel Shaker Cup fans can't get anywhere else! This refreshing Cactus Lime flavor will help you get the energy you need to roam freely, fight enemies, solve puzzles, mine ore, team up with friends, and explore the wonders of Teyvat! G Fuel Greshin Impact Traveler's Ale powdered Energy Formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine."

"Genshin Impact is a global phenomenon, so we were proud to partner with HoYoverse to create a grand adventure of our own with Traveler's Ale," said G Fuel Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We know our fans are going to love this all-new Cactus Lime flavor!"

"Genshin Impact is an open-world adventure RPG that takes place in Teyvat, a beautiful fantasy world where the seven elements flow and converge. The player takes on the role of the mysterious "Traveler," who sets off on a journey in search of their lost sibling and unveils the mysterious secrets of Teyvat along the way. Players can now explore Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru, four of the seven major nations in Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories, and vast surrounding landscapes, and offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets, and hidden treasures for players to discover. As the game progresses, more regions, stories, characters, and seasonal events are yet to come, and G FUEL's brand-new Traveler's Ale flavor and powdered Energy Formula can help players gear up for the upcoming adventures."

