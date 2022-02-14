G4 Will Hold A Special WWE 2K22 Ratings Reveal Show

G4 will be holding a special event on Tuesday as they will be going over the WWE 2K22 characters ratings with a 90-minute broadcast. The show will basically do as most sports-related titles do, and that's rank every single wrestler in the game with a player rating so you know where they stand in the grand scheme of things. The show is probably going to be awesome, but we're hoping someone at G4 asks how these ratings are made when professional wrestling (and yes, even sports entertainment) is pre-determined.

Since they're not going off of any win/loss record or competitive stats like the NFL or NBA does for their games (not like WWE would ever track that kind of stuff to begin with when they've openly admitted win and losses don't matter on their shows), it would be nice to hear 2K Games explain how they determine rankings, or simply admit WWE tells them what they want certain people rated as. You can read more about the event below as it will kick off at 1pm PT on G4's Twitch and YouTube channels.

Hosted by WWE Superstars King Woods & Bayley and G4 talent Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez & Jirard "The Completionist" Khalil, the 90-minute special will feature WWE Superstars including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Rey Mysterio Jr. react to their ratings as 2K Games influencer Ronnie2k ventures backstage to reveal ratings to WWE Superstars in person. Woods, Bayley, Completionist and Goldenboy will also play mini-games in the G4 studio to try and guess the ratings of each superstar while providing expert analysis and react themselves to their peers' in-game ratings. The 90-minute special will simulstream Tuesday, February 15 4pm EST/1pm PST on G4's Twitch and YouTube channels and UpUpDownDown's YouTube channel and air Wednesday, February 16 at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on G4's linear broadcast channels.