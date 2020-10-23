Galarian Ponyta & Sirfetch'd Are Now Live In Pokémon GO

As we predicted, Niantic's social media teases featuring distant shots of Galarian Ponyta have culminated in a mini Pokémon GO event as a tie-in to yesterday's release of the Crown Tundra expansion to Pokémon Sword & Shield. At 6 PM Pacific, the spawns on the screen of every Pokémon GO player disappeared in a puff of dust, replaced with primarily spawns of Galarian Farfetch'd. Trainers wouldn't have to search long for the coveted Galarian Ponyta, probably Generation Eight's most anticipated region-variant Pokémon, to discover that this little cotton candy pony would be featured in raids. The East Coast of the United States may have gotten shafted during the release night, but this Galar-themed event will last through the day as well until the Halloween 2020 event takes over. Here are the details.

This Crown Tundra celebratory event will run from Thursday, October 22nd at 6 PM Pacific until Friday, October 23rd at 6 PM Pacific. Galarian Ponyta will only be in raids, while Galarian Farfetch'd can be found in the wild. Once the event wraps up, Galarian Ponyta will join Farfetch'd as one of the hatchable Pokémon in 7KM Gift Eggs.

Another feature of this event is the newly introduced evolution of Galarian Farfetched, the leek-brandishing Sirfetch'd. This evolution can only be obtained by making Galarian Farfetch'd your Buddy and then executing ten "Excellent" throws. That will unlock the ability for you to evolve that specific Buddy into Sirfetch'd. Sirfetch'd isn't a variant of any already-exisiting Pokémon; it is a brand new, Galar-only species that will show up in the Pokédex with the other newly introduced Galar evolutions, Obstagoon and Perrserker.

This evolution is not event-exclusive. It is a permanent part of Pokémon GO, and trainers will be able to continue to evolve their Galarian Farfetch'ds after the event wraps.

Neither Galarian Farfetch'd nor Galarian Ponyta can currently be encountered in their Shiny form in Pokémon GO.