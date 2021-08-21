Galarian Weezing Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2021

Galarian Weezing has entered raids in Pokémon GO as part of the Ultra Unlock Part Three: Week One: Sword event. This dual Poison/Fairy-type Pokémon can be found in Tier Three raids and is now available to encounter in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Galarian Weezing.

Top Galarian Weezing Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Galarian Weezing counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Exeggutor (Confusion, Psychic)

Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Psychic)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Galarian Weezing with efficiency.

Espeon (Confusion, Psychic)

Jirachi (Confusion, Doom Desire)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Dialga (Meta;l Claw, Iron Head)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Azelf (Confusion, Future Sight)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Incarnate Form Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Exeggutor (Confusion, Psychic)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Galarian Weezing can be defeated with by solo trainers, so this is a raid that you'll be able to Shiny-hunt with no coordination with other trainers. It will help, though, to power-up your counters and to suit them with the correct attacks.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, I personally suggest trying Pinap Berries for the first few throws, as you can multiply the already increased number of Candies that an evolved Pokémon like this will yield even though Galarian Weezing cannot technically be obtained by evolution.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Galarian Weezinfg is not yet known but is expected to be boosted.

Happy raiding, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!