Galarian Yamask & Wild Spiritomb Found In Pokémon GO Datamine

Pokémon GO may be debuting Galarian Yamask and wild spawns of Spiritomb for this year's Halloween event. A recent datamine suggests so. Here's what was found.

The Pokéminers of Silph Road have uncovered the following added to Pokémon GO:

Pokédex entries for Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Rapidash, Galarian Yamask, and its Generation 8 evolution Runerigus

Halloween-themed poses, clothing, and in-shop boxes

"A Spooky Message Unmasked" Halloween research

Let's look through of the dialogue from the "A Spooky Message Unmasked" research for hints at what is coming to Pokémon GO this Halloween.

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_hallowyamas_1_3

TEXT: After cross-referencing eyewitness reports with some texts I found about Ghost-type Pokémon, turns out we are not looking for this particular Yamask, which was discovered in the Unova region—but another one entirely! RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_hallowyamas_1_4

TEXT: This other one hails from the Galar region and looks almost like stone, not a mask. Sources say the slab absorbs the Yamask's dark power. It appears Galarian Yamask might be a bit different than its Unovan counterpart. RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_hallowyamas_1_5

TEXT: Unfortunately, I can't come along with you this time either…uh…looks like Spark needs my help with some Strange Eggs he's trying to hatch! See ya later and good luck!

This confirms that not only will Galarian Yamask be in Pokémon GO, but that this research will be squarely focused on the Galar region's variant of this tragic Pokémon. It is not, however, confirmed that players will get more than one, though the hope is that it will be encounterable multiple times in this research.

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_hallowyamas_2_2

TEXT: I have worked with some Trainers to complete research on Spiritomb in previous years, you might've encountered and caught one before! RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_hallowyamas_2_3

TEXT: There seems to be a few more of them around than we've seen before, which is quite frightening given they're quite mischievous and literally 108 spirits in one Pokémon, bound to a keystone to keep it in check. RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_hallowyamas_2_4

TEXT: One can say that it's bound to be a real spooky season this year! Haha, sorry Spiritomb—too soon?

Now, this is interesting. In the past, Spiritomb has been a Special Research-only Pokémon, meaning that outside of trading, trainers were only able to get two. The above alludes to (but doesn't confirm) a wild release for Spiritomb. This could also mean the long-awaited Shiny release for Spiritomb, which would make this perhaps the most interesting Halloween event in Pokémon GO yet. Fingers crossed that this turns out to be the case.

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_hallowyamas_3_2

TEXT: I don't know if you recall from earlier, but I was looking into evolving Pokémon with Blanche and it appears that Galarian Yamask is able to evolve into Runerigus! RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_hallowyamas_3_3

TEXT: All you need is to collect some Yamask Candy and get to evolving! It evolves into a totally different Pokémon than its Unovan form, so this will be a very exciting addition to your Pokédex, I'm certain of it!

The research ends with confirmation that, like Galarian Meowth, Galarian Yamask's evolution will be obtainable in Pokémon GO. Normally, like with Farfetch'd's Galarian evolution and Pokémon that had Sinnoh-region evolutions, these forms are not obtainable until the full region debuts in Pokémon GO. Runerigus will arrive early, and it's welcome. Doubtful, though, is the Shiny release of either Galarian Yamask or Runerigus, but the standard Unovan Yamask and its evolution Cogagrigus are obtainable in their Shiny forms.

There is no data available on the release of Galarian Ponyta besides its Pokédex entry though, with the Crown Tundra expansion arriving in Pokémon Sword & Shield on October 22, 2020, it's a very safe bet that it will be released in Pokémon GO as a tie-in.