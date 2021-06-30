Gamedec Receives New Narrative Branching Trailer

Anshar Studios has released a new trailer for Gamedec this week as we get a better look at how the story can play out in different ways. The new trailer goes over all of the decisions that you can make in a game as you investigate different crimes. Each decision opens up a new branch of options that you might not have had before, and lead you down different avenues of questioning and discovery. Even your own character's background will open and shut doors you never knew existed! Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on September 16th on PC.

Gamedec is an authentic RPG experience where decisions are important and come with consequences. The world in which you live adapts to each decision you make. As the story progresses, your hero adapts as well. Just like in "real" life, the consequences of your choices can be immediate, long-term, or stay hidden, surfacing only when you least expect them. Whatever you decide, the game will remain neutral without judging your choices or suggesting "better" options. It is up to you to evaluate what you've done. Just remember that in this job, the game is always on.

Welcome to Warsaw City in the 22nd century, where "real" is relative and "life" and "death" have many meanings. Real and virtual worlds have merged, giving rise to ancient vices: lust, sloth, pride, envy… That's why everyone needs gamedecs – specialists who solve real problems in virtual worlds. Be it the Wild West or a prehistoric amusement park, these and many other worlds reveal our inclinations and weaknesses. Your goal is to hunt down the criminals of virtual worlds – rich and spoiled businesspeople, corporations with plans to rewrite history. Are they acting alone, or are they mere puppets? What does a "happy ending" mean to you? To them? Each decision changes the world around you and your character's personality. Some decisions will feel right, but others might be unexpected.

Use your wits to gather info from witnesses and suspects, get to the bottom of deceptive schemes, save lives, and investigate the extraordinary relationships between virtual worlds and their inhabitants. Gamedec emulates the nature of tabletop RPGs by focusing on character development through decision-making. As in classic tabletop RPGs, you're given the freedom to approach situations from multiple angles rather than forcing a single solution – the choice is yours and yours alone.