Gamedec Will Officially Launch On PC This September

Anshar Studios have finally announced a proper release date today for their upcoming cyberpunk detective RPG game, Gamedec. We've been patiently waiting for info on this one for over a year, as the developers have shown it off a few different times at conventions and online during massive game reveals throughout the pandemic. Now we know the game will be released on September 16th, 2021. What's more, it will be playable on Steam, GIG, and the Epic Games Store, so you have an option of where to play. If you'd like to try the game out now, there's is also a free demo on the game's Steam page at the link above.

Welcome to Warsaw City in the 22nd century, where "real" is relative and "life" and "death" have many meanings. Real and virtual worlds have merged, giving rise to ancient vices: lust, sloth, pride, envy… That's why everyone needs gamedecs – specialists who solve real problems in virtual worlds. Be it the Wild West or a prehistoric amusement park, these and many other worlds reveal our inclinations and weaknesses. Your goal is to hunt down the criminals of virtual worlds – rich and spoiled businesspeople, parents who want better lives for their children, corporations with plans to rewrite history. Are they acting alone, or are they mere puppets? What does a "happy ending" mean to you? To them? Each decision changes the world around you and your character's personality. Some decisions will feel right, but others might be unexpected. Use your wits to gather info from witnesses and suspects, get to the bottom of deceptive schemes, save lives, and investigate the extraordinary relationships between virtual worlds and their inhabitants. Gamedec emulates the nature of tabletop RPGs by focusing on character development through decision-making. As in classic tabletop RPGs, you're given the freedom to approach situations from multiple angles, rather than forcing a single solution – the choice is yours, and yours alone.