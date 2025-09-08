Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flame Fatales, games done quick

Games Done Quick Has Launched Flame Fatales 2025

Games Done Quick has launched Flame Fatales 2025, as the all-women and femmes speedrunning event is raising money for the Malala Fund

Article Summary Flame Fatales 2025 by Games Done Quick is live, running until September 14 with speedruns for charity.

This all-women and femmes GDQ marathon raises funds for the Malala Fund to support girls’ education worldwide.

Event highlights include speedruns of Clair Obscur, Zelda: Twilight Princess, and Rift of the NecroDancer.

Frame Fatales unites women and nonbinary speedrunners, hosting annual marathons and a Game of the Month.

Games Done Quick has launched the Flame Fatales 2025 event, taking place right now and running all the way until September 14. If you're not already familiar with this, it is a charity event that has branched off the main GDQ events, featuring an all-women and femmes speedrunning schedule with the goal of raising money for the Malala Fund. Some of the highlights for this year's run include a Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Any% Act 1 bonus game speedrun on PC by Asuka424, a The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Any% speedrun on GameCube by Midnaliin, and a Rift of the NecroDancer Impossible Showcase on PC by Quacksilver. You can find the full schedule on their website, with the stream happening on Twitch and full runs being posted on YouTube after they happen.

Flame Fatales 2025

Organized by GDQ's Frame Fatales community, Flame Fatales (and its winter sister event, Frost Fatales) highlights women and nonbinary gamers of the speedrunning community while raising money for charity. Frame Fatales is once again proud to be benefitting Malala Fund! Malala Fund is working for a world where all girls can learn and lead. Malala Fund advocates for resources and policy changes needed to give all girls a secondary education, invests in local education activists, and amplifies the voices of girls fighting for change.

Community: We have a server focused on comradery, helping each other with tech and speedrunning, and sharing information about speedrunning events and opportunities.

We have a server focused on comradery, helping each other with tech and speedrunning, and sharing information about speedrunning events and opportunities. Game of the Month: Every month, we vote on a Game of the Month, where we collect resources and learn a new speedgame as a community. Past games have included Stardew Valley, Celeste, Hades, Waluigi's Taco Stand, and more!

Every month, we vote on a Game of the Month, where we collect resources and learn a new speedgame as a community. Past games have included Stardew Valley, Celeste, Hades, Waluigi's Taco Stand, and more! Marathons: Frame Fatales typically has two events per year, with Frost Fatales occurring in February/March, and Flame Fatales in August. Past videos from Frame Fatales events can be found on the Games Done Quick YouTube channel.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!