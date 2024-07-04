Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: games done quick, Summer Games Done Quick

Games Done Quick Surpasses $50 Million Lifetime Total

Today, in the middle of a dog playing baseball on the SNES, Summer Games Done Quick 2024 finally surpassed $50m lifetime raised.

This evening, during Summer Games Done Quick 2024, the organization surpassed a huge milestone while one of the best runs we've ever seen was taking place. GDQ has surpassed $50m raised in the entire span of the event, as they have raised funds for charities and worthy causes since it started 14 years ago. All of this took place while one of the best games they've ever held was taking place. A dog by the name of Peanut Butter was playing on a special SNES controller, with help from his owner JSR_, as he played Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball. What's more, he won in extra innings with a score of 5-3. That's a hell of a way to cap off an achievement like that!

Summer Games Done Quick 2024

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 will host a variety of exciting runs, including games like Alan Wake 2, ANIMAL WELL, Halo 3, Another Crab's Treasure, Super Mario RPG Remake, and Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball featuring everyone's favorite speedrunning pup Peanut Butter (who is there in-person this year!). SGDQ 2024 is raising funds for Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières, who provide medical assistance to those affected by conflict, disease outbreaks, and disasters globally. Viewers will be able to donate to the charity via GamesDoneQuick.com, with all contributions going directly to the nonprofit. To date, Games Done Quick has raised over $50 million for charities, including Doctors Without Borders, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Malala Fund, Organization for Autism Research, and CARE. Last year's SGDQ raised a total of $2.2 million.

Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) offers medical humanitarian assistance to people based solely on need, irrespective of race, religion, gender, or political affiliation. Our teams of doctors, nurses, logisticians, and other frontline workers are often among the first on the scene when people's lives are upended by conflict, disease outbreaks, or natural or human-made disasters. The decision to respond is based solely on our independent assessment of medical needs. We work to ensure that our teams can reach people in need without restriction and provide aid directly.

