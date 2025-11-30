Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Games For Love

Games For Love Reveals Two Charity Events Happening in December

Gaming non-profit organization Games For Love will be raising funds two different ways this December, including the return of The Game Gala

Games For Love has announced two video game-centric charity events happening in December, as The Game Gala makes a return to Los Angeles. If you're not familiar with the group, GFL is a non-profit organization "dedicated to easing suffering, saving lives, and building sustainable futures for children." As part of their mission, they have dedicated this winter to aiding those in need through two separate events to raise donation money. The first is the Giving Tuesday Itch.io Bundle, which features over 100 games donated by developers for purchase as one giant package for a limited time. The second, The Game Gala, will take over the US Bank tower in LA during The Game Awards weekend, with several floors of activations to also raise funds, with 100% of the money raised going to various organizations. We have more details about both below

Games For Love, a public charity dedicated to easing suffering, saving lives, and creating sustainable futures for children, today announced a season of giving through its Winter For Love campaign. As the holidays approach, Games For Love invites creators, sponsors, and players to come together in support of hospitalized children worldwide through a series of heartfelt, high-impact events.

A highlight of the holiday season, the Giving Tuesday Itch.io Bundle invites players to make an impact through play. Featuring 100+ games donated by developers, every purchase directly funds Distraction Therapy, Play Therapy, and child life programs around the world. Initially introduced as the World Mental Health Day Bundle, this Giving Tuesday edition expands its reach and strengthens its impact during one of the world's biggest charitable movements. The Game Gala – December 10–11 | US Bank Tower, Los Angeles: In partnership with Xsolla, Games for Love is taking over the iconic US Bank Tower during The Game Awards week, The Game Gala is a premier two-day immersive gaming experience uniting industry leaders, brands, and creators under one roof for charity. Across five floors of activations, attendees will experience: B2B matchmaking and brand networking powered by the Meet2Match platform. The VIP "Streamers Masquerade Ball" hosted by ChicoAlphaWolf, bringing together 150 top creators for an exclusive red-carpet celebration of community, impact, and giving. A red-carpet-style Game Awards watch party. Creators can earn a golden ticket by raising 2.5k for charity.

In partnership with Xsolla, Games for Love is taking over the iconic US Bank Tower during The Game Awards week, The Game Gala is a premier two-day immersive gaming experience uniting industry leaders, brands, and creators under one roof for charity. Across five floors of activations, attendees will experience:

