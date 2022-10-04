Gamevice Announces New Flex Controller For iOS & Android

Gamevice has revealed their latest mobile controller design as they announced the Gamevice Flex for both iOS and Android. This is a brand new improvement on their previous designs, giving you a much more comfortable grip and feeling for a controller to hook your mobile phone into and play games seamlessly with a proper controller setup. The company is promoting the release of this new controller with a limited time incentive for existing Xbox Game Pass subscribers, as anyone who pre-orders the controller before October 14th will get a free month of the Ultimate subscription. Meanwhile, new subscribers will get the month plus an additional month included in the unit for two free months. You can read more about it below, as the controller will officially release on October 25th.

"The Flex is the first and only mobile gaming controller that is compatible with thousands of phone cases via its breakthrough design, eliminating the annoying and inconvenient task of removing your phone case to game. Gamevice Flex offers a seamless transition from Console to Mobile. Utilize the Flex Adapter kit to create a custom fit for your phone and keep your phone case on. The hall effect triggers and full-size joysticks will easily transfer your console skills to your mobile phone. Improved ergonomics will enable longer gameplay, comfortably while you play from anywhere. Use your existing headset to plug into the 3.5mm audio jack for no latency sound and to complete your full console gaming experience that fits your lifestyle.

In addition to the Flex release date, Gamevice has announced that any previously licensed and third-party branded partner products will sell through the remaining inventory and be discontinued. All current and future products will only be sold under the Gamevice brand. The cloud gaming revolution has arrived as gamers are now playing console games from multiple platforms simultaneously. Gamevice Flex delivers a seamless transition from console to mobile cloud gaming featuring premium console-quality buttons, Hall effect triggers with longer range, improved ergonomics for extended play, and (by popular demand) a 3.5mm headphone jack, so that any phone can be turned into a console by attaching a Flex.