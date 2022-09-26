Garden In! Coming To Nintendo Switch & PC In 2023

Bonus Stage Publishing and Dramatic Iceberg have revealed that Garden In! will be coming to both Nintendo Switch and PC in 2023. This is a cozy gardening title developed by Italian studio Dramatic Iceberg, which you may have caught a glimpse of during the Wholesome Games and Guerrilla Collective livestreams this past June. You will be tasked with making this space your own, starting with your house, branching out to your land, then off to other places to make them how you wish, You'll be able to grow different plants from various seeds you come across to help brighten up every space you decide to decorate with new plants and furniture. We have more info from the team about the game below, as well as the most recent trailer to check out.

Garden In! is something we all need in our lives nowadays – relaxing and beautiful, with no worries or stress of the outside world. The game starts in one room in which you are tasked to decorate to your liking. Your room is basically a perfect little sandbox in which you can move furniture around, paint the environment, and most importantly: grow plants. A lot of plants. At first you have a few seeds available, you can plant them in soil, water, rocks, and you have a few pots to choose from. But as you advance, combine different seeds and try out different growing conditions, your seed library will grow and grow, until you are the most advanced horticulturist in the world. You also unlock new rooms and areas by playing the game further.

"We started making the game because none of our team was able to keep their plants alive. We then decided we needed to learn some gardening skills, and just like that was the idea for the game born", says Tommaso Verde from Dramatic Iceberg. "We're extremely happy to work with the publishing of Garden In because in the midst of the busy world we all need some time to relax in our gardens. Also what makes us happy is that thanks to our partner Double Jump Capital we're able to maximise the production quality of the game with their investment in the game."