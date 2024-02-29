Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gas Station Simulator

Gas Station Simulator Announces New Tidal Wave DLC

Gas Station Simulator has revealed a brand new DLC pack coming out in March, as we're getting tropical with the Tidal Wave DLC.

Article Summary New Tidal Wave DLC for Gas Station Simulator launches March 21, priced at $15.

Dive into a tropical island setting with new challenges and a volcanic god.

Build and expand your gas station empire with unique island-specific services.

Language support includes English, French, German, Spanish, and more.

DRAGO Entertainment, Movie Games, and HeartBeat Games revealed a new DLC for Gas Station Simulator, as they will be releasing the new Tidal Wave DLC. This DLC essentially takes things into a tropical route, as you need a functional gas station on an island to drive around and get everywhere you need to go. So you'll have the chance to make your own station on an ocean-side paradise. Or is it? Because it looks like a lot of things are out here to kill you, including sharks, the volcano, and other natural hazards that are going to force you to think on your toes. We have more info an the trailer for you as the DLC will go live on March 21 for $15.

Gas Station Simulator – Tidal Wave DLC

Soak up the sun on a tropical trip far away from the famous Route 66, where compelling new challenges and fresh mechanics await gas station employees. Start from scratch and amass a thriving gas station empire while providing services to the island locals and appeasing the volcanic god Chunchumachu. Expand the gas station's services and amenities perfect for the new location, like scuba gear and surfboard rentals. Stay on high alert and wield hand cannons to protect patrons swimming in the ocean from a massive megalodon shark. Neglecting proper maintenance of the gas station and its equipment can lead to "accidents," causing Chunchumachu to lash out in a volcanic fit and rain hellfire across the island.

Fresh, stunning environment set on a tropical island

Brand-new challenges, mechanics, and clientele to serve

Start from the ground up and build a prospering gas station empire far away from Route 66

Distinct decorations to enhance the station in new and creative ways to attract the local clientele

Language support for English, French, German, Spanish – Spain, Polish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Turkish, Czech, Portuguese – Brazil, Ukrainian, Italian, and Portuguese – Portugal languages.

