Gayming Awards Returns With Twitch As Long-Term Presenting Sponsor

The Gayming Awards announced they will be coming back in person for 2022 with Twitch returning as well as a long-term presenting sponsor. This year, as a lot of companies did, they held the awards online and managed to score 150k unique viewers around the world, which helped make it the largest LGBTQ+ event on Twitch last year. Now the team is looking to bring the awards back to a live crowd as they have announced they'll be holding the event in London sometime in April 2022 for a bigger global showcase, and with Twitch's help, they'll aim to get a wider audience online than they did before. We have more info from the announcement below as we'll probably be waiting until at least January to hear about balots and more concrete plans.

"I'm delighted and honoured to be able to bring back the Gayming Awards for a second year. We were blown away by the amount of support year one got both by fans and sponsors, it really shows the value in an awards show dedicated to queer excellence in video games." says Robin Gray, founder of Gayming Magazine, the world's first LGBTQ+ online gaming publication that created the Gayming Awards initiative.

"The LGBTQIA+ community makes an unprecedented and invaluable contribution to the video game landscape and we are beyond thrilled to partner with the Gayming Awards to both celebrate and recognise this" said Matt Webster, Senior Director of Marketing for EMEA at Twitch. "We can't wait to collaborate closely over the coming months and make next year's event even more successful, both in person and live on Twitch."

Gaming heavyweights Xbox, EA, Green Man Gaming, and Hangar 13/2K are renewing their sponsorship of the event, as it shifts away from its online roots, while Devolver Digital, Marvelous Europe and Space Ape are among the new sponsors who have signed on for this year's awards. Supporters of the event include: Out Making Games, UKIE, London Games Festival and the German Games Industry Association.