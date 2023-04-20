Gematombe Announced For PC & Consoles On April 28th Looking for a new competitive puzzler to play against your friends? Gematombe will be released next week on PC and consoles.

Ratalaika Games and developer Route 5 Games revealed a new puzzle game coming out next week as they will be releasing Gematombe for PC and all three major consoles. The game is a bit of a throwback to classic '90s vs. titles as you will attempt to crush your opponent under a series of gems on their side to win the game. You have various options of how to get there, either by slowly chipping away at them, or performing massive chain combos that bury them instantly. We got more info and the trailer below as the game comes out on April 28th, 2023.

"Gematombe begins in the Hall of Jars, a Sacred place that holds holy and magical items created by the gods of Olympus; this place is protected by Pandora, our heroine. One day, for reasons unknown, one of the Jars fell and broke free the incarnations of many evil spirits known as Daemones. A Holy emissary named Lucciano (Lucy to her friends) descends from heaven and, after witnessing the events, offers his help to Pandora to capture back the daemones and restore peace to the world. But maybe, this adorable little cherub may know more than he lets on. Gematombe's colorful, delicate, and charming visuals draws inspiration from many Japanese games of this ilk, and its endearing qualities draws the player into the game's ambiance."

"Arcade mode challenges the player to defeat all 6 of the characters and see how they interact between each other. Each character has its own goal and route to follow, play with all six of them to know all their stories. There's even a secret to unlock if you play perfectly! Practice and Survival modes. Practice mode challenges you to make longer combos and chains and keep them for as long as you can. Survival is the real test of your abilities, you will have to defeat an endless number of CPU opponents while the ball gets faster and faster. Each opponent represents a floor on an endless tower, the higher you go the harder it gets. Can you get to the top of the tower? Vs mode lets you play locally with a friend in a versus match. Storymode – Pick a Character and start your journey to capture all the daemons back into the jar or to wreak havoc across the world!"