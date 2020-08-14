Genesect Raid Guide: How To Catch A Shiny Genesect In Pokémon GO

We've made it to the end. Unova Week, the final part of the three-week Ultra Unlock event, begins and with it comes the new Tier Five raid boss: the Mythical Pokémon… Genesect. This is the Shiny release for Genesect, which was previously only available in Special Research. With only one week and one Raid Hour for trainers to hunt for Shiny Genesect, Bleeding Cool is here to help with our Genesect raid guide and the top counters so that you can defeat, catch this Mythical raid boss, and hit "excellent" throws every time.

Top Genesect Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Genesect counters as such:

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Arcanine (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Magmortar (Fire Spin, Fire Punch)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Blaziken (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Genesect with efficiency.

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Flareon (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Infernape (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Typhlosion (Ember, Blast Burn)

Arcanine (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)

Magmortar (Fire Spin, Fire Punch)

Victini (Quick Attack, V Create)

Salamence (Fire Fang, Fire Blast)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Genesect is a dual Bug and Steel-type, both of which are weak to Fire-types… which gives this Mythical Pokémon a double weakness that trainers can use to their advantage. With any of the above counters maxed out, Level 40 trainers can defeat Genesect as a fairly easy duo. It may even be doable without maxed Pokémon, as long as the top counters are used. With anything less than the above, three to four trainers in the 30s will be able to take it down.

Catching Genesect

Genesect has an usually large catch circle that is placed directly in the middle of the screen. It's a decent distance, but a simple medium-length throw with a little gusto will hit it.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Genesect's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. To make sure that can be done, throw the ball when Genesect is finishing its attack. The attack is a swiping, robotic jab with its right arm. The Pokémon will settle back into its place and, as it settles, throw the ball. The best berry to help catch it is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Genesect.

However, if it's a Shiny, switch to the Pinap Berry, which will give extra candy, as the Shiny Legendaries and Mythicals are guaranteed catches.

Shiny Genesect odds

The Shiny rate for Mythical Pokémon like Genesect and last week's Deoxys in raids is the same as that of Legendary Pokémon: one in twenty. If you want that ruby red bug, the best bet is to do twenty or more raids.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Genesect will have a CP of 1916 in normal weather conditions, and 2395 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this rare Mythical Pokémon because remember… Niantic still doesn't allow Mythicals to be traded, so Genesect must be caught to be obtained.