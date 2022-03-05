Genesis Noir Gets New DLC & Soundtrack Vinyl Release

Fellow Traveller revealed this week that they have now DLC on the way for Genesis Noir, as well as a special vinyl soundtrack. The new DLC is called The Astronomy Update, and it will reveal new constellations such as Golden Boy, No Man and Miss Mass. You'll also be able to visit the historical site of Stonehenge and also jump into the future, which both sound like pretty cool additions. The update is available right now and is totally free. Meanwhile, iam8bit is releasing the complete soundtrack on vinyl, which will run you $40 and is available for pre-order. You can read more about it below as it will ship sometime in 2023.

Jazz is a running thread throughout Genesis Noir, and the album pays tribute to the game's soundtrack and the genre as a whole. The vinyl soundtrack comes in a striking black and white trifold, with gleaming gold-foil highlights. Genesis Noir co-creator Evan Anthony designed the cover art, which simultaneously reflects his game's aesthetic as well as album art from jazz pioneers including Sun Ra. The ostentatious cover art is playfully paired with the understated discs, which are pressed on black vinyl slipped into plain white sleeves. Genesis Noir delighted players last year, sharing a mind-bending pulp mystery that also tackles the very nature of the cosmos. A love affair ends with a gunshot, and the mysterious No Man learns that the explosive bang from the pistol also happens to be the Big Bang. The journey turns increasingly surreal, though it remains grounded with an emotional core thanks to Skillbard's powerful — and often interactive — compositions. The soundtrack's 28 tracks have been cosmically expanded beyond what's heard in the game, featuring new vocals, new sax solos, and other surprises. Keeping with Genesis Noir's engaging hook of leaving full explanations off the table, fans who dig a little deeper into iam8bit's soundtrack will find their investigations rewarded…