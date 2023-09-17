Posted in: Games, Genshin Impact, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Reveals New Details About Version 4.1

We have more information from HoYoverse on what's coming to Genshin Impact for Version 4.1, including new deep sea adventures.

HoYoverse revealed new details this past week of Version 4.1 of Genshin Impact, set to be released into the game later this month. This particular update will continue to expand the nation of Fontaine, which you'll be able to explore both above and below as they'll be adding more in the sea. You'll also be celebrating a poetry festival this time around, and be able to snag some new anniversary rewards. Plus, Neuvillette and Wriothesley finally are added to the game as playable characters. We have more info and the trailer below as the content goes live on September 27.

"Following the introduction of the prosperous Court of Fontaine, the upcoming northern area will reveal the history and mystery of the nation from different perspectives. Concealed in the deep sea, the Fortress of Meropide holds not only exiles from all over Fontaine but also vital functions and mysteries. The latest Archon Quest will pick up here as the Traveler searches for Childe. Floating in mid-air, the "Allogravity-Condensed Water Bodies" and ruins tell of a deadly attempt by the Fontaine Research Institute to survive a prophesied great flood. Dangers await as players explore the new underwater area and ruins. The new Boss Enemy "Millennial Pearl Seahorse" is a beautiful beast that deals Electro damage. Another Boss Enemy "Experimental Field Generator" is an out-of-control research device used to counteract the effects of gravity, giving players the ability to leap higher and evade its attacks."

"Two Fontaine characters in high positions will both become playable as five-star Catalyst wielders, and players can find out more about them in their Story Quests. Neuvillette, the Iudex of Fontaine, can unleash straight-line surging torrents dealing Hydro damage via Charged Attacks, and Wriothesley, the Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide, is adept at using melee attacks to deal Cryo damage. Both characters are capable of consuming health to cast certain types of attacks and then recovering their health afterwards. Neuvillette and Hu Tao will be available in the first round of Event Wishes, followed by Wriothesley and Venti."

