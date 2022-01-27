Ghost Rider Officially Arrives In Marvel Future Revolution

A brand new update has come to Marvel Future Revolution this week as the Spirit Of Vengeance, Ghost Rider, has come to the game. The latest chapter update is officially live in the game and it brings about two new deadly regions to explore as you'll now have to contend with people and places within the Dark Domain. The first of those places is the Netherworld, ruled by the Ruler of Hell Mephisto, and the second is Niffleheim, which is governed by the Queen of Death, Hela. The chapter will have you continuing to save and restore peace to Primary Earth, but you won't have to do it alone as Ghost Rider will be joining you to aid in the extremely daunting task ahead. We have more info about the latest update for you below as well as the latest trailer for the game in which you can hear Johnny Blaze himself warn you of the dangers.

Today's update also introduces the new Blitz level for players to take on featuring Mephisto. Now players can face this super villain via new Blitz: 'Devil's Reign'. Players with level 115 or above are exclusively permitted to enter this battlefield, stronger equipment can be obtained upon clearing the stage. Other enhancements made to Marvel Future Revolution include: Raid / Specialization Enhancement – Two additional difficulty levels for Raid content will be added for Agents of Omega Fight to enjoy.

Two additional difficulty levels for Raid content will be added for Agents of Omega Fight to enjoy. New companions – Ghost Rider, Baron Mordo and Blue Bamf are here to assist in most vigorous combat. And more events to come! Dark Domain 14 Day Log-In Event – Get a total of 1,000 Crystals, 4-star Region Costume Selection Box, and more by checking-in 2 consecutive weeks.

Get a total of 1,000 Crystals, 4-star Region Costume Selection Box, and more by checking-in 2 consecutive weeks. Conquer the Dark Domain Event : Get Companion Baron Mordo, Dark Domain Treasure Box.

: Get Companion Baron Mordo, Dark Domain Treasure Box. Lunar New Year Craft Event: Collect Lunar Tokens (2022) to craft various items and more.

