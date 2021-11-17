Ghostbusters: Afterlife ScARe Will Release On Mobile This Friday

Imprezario Entertainment revealed that they will be launching their new AR title Ghostbusters: Afterlife ScARe on Friday. As you might have guessed by the name, this is a complete augmented reality game in which you'll be going around acting as a modern-day Ghostbuster, seeking out the paranormal and trapping them. You'll be taking on ghosts and ghouls from the latest film of the franchise as characters from the film make themselves present in various ways to help you with your busting needs. The game will officially launch on November 19th fort iOS and Android devices, as you can check out the trailer for the game below.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife ScARe sets users in Sony Pictures' upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In the experience, players seek to defend their surroundings amid an oncoming apocalypse. Character interactions relay hidden clues which unlock unlicensed nuclear equipment to battle supernatural entities. Banding together with newfound friends, users wage a high-tech battle against evil to overcome a town's hidden past in order to save the day.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife ScARe pioneers state-of-the-art technology to immerse users into a paranormal thriller set in the original Ghostbusters universe. The phone's camera, vibration fx, touch screen, LED light, ASMR audio, and other system features offer users the highest level of interactive experience. Players must duck and dodge incoming slime attacks. If unsuccessful, they find themselves wiping their view of ectoplasmic residue. Players collect and earn nuclear energy cells to power their in-game equipment by solving an ESP test puzzle, or else suffer shocking consequences.

Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, and Dan Aykroyd reprise their roles from Ghostbusters: Afterlife and provide guidance throughout the playing experience. Master magician, writer, and producer, David Kwong, crafted the interactive in-game elements. Kwong has built a reputation for developing intricate puzzles and illusions for such films as Now You See Me, The Imitation Game and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.