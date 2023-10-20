Posted in: 505 Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ghostrunner 2, One More Level

Ghostrunner 2 Reveals DLC Plans & $10K Speedrun Challenge

Think you got what it takes to be the best speedrunner at Ghostrunner 2? There's a speedrun challenge on the table, as well as new DLC.

Developer One More Level and publisher 505 Games revealed the plans for Ghostrunner 2 DLC in the future, as well as a special speedrunning challenge. First off, the company is planning four packs of DLC content with cosmetics, which you can get in the Season Pass or automatically from the Brutal Edition of the game. This doesn't include any future game content they may wish to add beyond stuff to wear, but it's good to know those are all included. Meanwhile, the team is offering up $10k in a special speedrun challenge to anyone who can complete specific categories. We have details of both of these items for you below.

Ghostrunner 2 DLC Info

Pick up the four cosmetic DLC packs and new game modes separately or together at a discount as part of the Season Pass. Purchase the Brutal Edition to get the Season Pass, exclusive cosmetics, and 48 hours of early access starting Tuesday, Oct. 24. Deluxe and Standard editions release on Thursday, October 26. The game will include the following items:

A brand new game mode DLC called Endless Moto Mode that will release in 2024, with full details to be announced at a later date

Kill foes in cold blood with the first DLC, the Ice Pack, releasing on Thursday, Dec. 7 featuring three Sword Skins, three Hand Skins, and a Motorcycle skin with a frosty theme

Three additional cosmetic packs will release, each containing three sword skins, three hand skins and one motorcycle skin

The Season Pass will contain all four cosmetic DLCs and the new game mode at a combined discount for $19.99

$10K Speedrun Challenge

This challenge will put both new and experienced Ghostrunners to the test. With an incredible $10,000 total available in cash prizes, competition is sure to be fierce. Here's what you need to know:

Eligibility: Must own a legitimate copy of Ghostrunner 2. Open to players aged 18 and above worldwide, with the following exceptions: North Korea, Syria, Sudan, Cuba, and Venezuela.

Must own a legitimate copy of Ghostrunner 2. Open to players aged 18 and above worldwide, with the following exceptions: North Korea, Syria, Sudan, Cuba, and Venezuela. Category: The featured category in this challenge will be Any%. For you new speedrunners, this essentially means beat the game as fast as you possibly can within the limits of the game. This includes glitches and exploits – if you would like further clarification please refer to the category rules on the challenge leaderboard. Some updates may have to be made to the ruleset depending on the development of the route over the coming weeks – but the spirit of the category will remain the same. Any updates to the ruleset will be communicated to participants as they are made

The featured category in this challenge will be Any%. For you new speedrunners, this essentially means beat the game as fast as you possibly can within the limits of the game. This includes glitches and exploits – if you would like further clarification please refer to the category rules on the challenge leaderboard. Some updates may have to be made to the ruleset depending on the development of the route over the coming weeks – but the spirit of the category will remain the same. Any updates to the ruleset will be communicated to participants as they are made Submission: Record your speedrun and submit it via the Challenge leaderboard here on Speedrun.com

Record your speedrun and submit it via the Prize Distribution: The $10,000 prize pool will be distributed among the top performers for fastest completion time in the Any% category. The distribution is as follows: 1st place – $5,000 2nd place – $3,000 3rd place – $1,000 4th place – $250 5th place – $200 6th place – $150 7th place to 10th place – $100

The $10,000 prize pool will be distributed among the top performers for fastest completion time in the Any% category. The distribution is as follows:

