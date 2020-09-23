Ghostrunner Will Be Released Across October & November

All In! Games and 505 Games revealed that Ghostrunner will finally be released, weirdly, across October and November 2020. Developed by One More Level, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks, the game is a hardcore FPP slasher in a very dark and grim cyberpunk megastructure. You'll have to climb Dharma Tower, which serves as humanity's last shelter after a world-ending cataclysm threw everyone indoors to this hub. You'll be making your way up from the bottom to the top to confront the tyrannical Keymaster and get some revenge. The game will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on October 27th. meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version will come out on November 10th.

The streets of this tower city are full of violence. Mara the Keymaster rules with an iron fist and little regard for human life. As resources diminish, the strong prey on the weak and chaos threatens to consume what little order remains. The decisive last stand is coming. A final attempt to set things right before mankind goes over the edge of extinction. As the most advanced blade fighter ever created, you're always outnumbered but never outclassed. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to

prevail. One-hit one-kill mechanics make combat fast and intense. Use your superior mobility (and frequent checkpoints!) to engage in a never-ending dance with death fearlessly. Ghostrunner offers a unique single-player experience: fast-paced, violent combat, and an original setting that blends science fiction with post-apocalyptic themes. It tells the story of a world that has already ended and its inhabitants who fight to survive.