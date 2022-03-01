Ghostwire: Tokyo Releases New Visual Novel For Free On PS5

Bethesda Softworks and Tango Gamework shave released a brand new visual novel for Ghostwire: Tokyo today exclusive to PS5 owners. It is exactly what it says it is, a visual novel, so for those of you looking to get some early gameplay going, you're out of luck. This will basically be a more explorative look at the world the game is set in as a way to prep you for what's to come when the main game eventually is released on March 25th, 2022. The good news is that it's completely free, so for those of you bummed you don't get to play a part of the game early, good news, you're not paying for anything. You can read more details about what the story is about below and you can check out the latest trailer for it to get an idea of what it will look like.

Dive deeper into the world of Ghostwire with the Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude. In this exciting visual novel adventure, players will join the mysterious KK and his team of supernatural detectives as they investigate an unusual disappearance. However, along their journey they'll stumble upon something even more sinister. Players can choose different interactions with KK's associates to piece together their stories in Ghostwire's unique prequel. Ghostwire: Tokyo is an action-adventure game that challenges players to master the powerful arts of Ethereal Weaving while working to defeat the menacing Hannya and his followers, the Visitors, who have invaded Tokyo. These supernatural entities roam the stunning world of Ghostwire, creating a stunning atmosphere that is a love letter to Tokyo, its curiosities, and secrets. Players who digitally pre-order the Deluxe Edition of Ghostwire: Tokyo from the PlayStation Store will gain early access to the game on March 22, 2022. They will also receive access to the Streetwear Outfit Pack, Shinobi Outfit, and Kunai Weapon.