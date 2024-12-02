Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, Gigantamax, pokemon

Gigantamax Lapras & Max Mushrooms Debut in Pokémon GO

Gigantamax Lapras debuts in Pokémon GO, but will battles be easier to complete? With a new item, that just may be the case...

Article Summary Gigantamax Lapras debuts in Pokémon GO on December 8, offering a chance to catch it in its Shiny form.

Event bonuses boost Max Particle limits and Power Spot availability for improved battle experiences.

Purchase a $5 Timed Research ticket for exclusive rewards, including Max Mushrooms and extra XP.

Max Mushrooms amplify Fast, Charged, and Max Moves in battles, doubling damage for a limited time.

Gigantmax Lapras arrives next week in a special Pokémon GO event, along with an item designed to make Gigantamax Battles more… you know, remotely possible to win. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, December 8, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, December 8, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Gigantamax Debut: Gigantamax Lapras debuts in Six Star Max battles, and you can encounter it in its Shiny form.

Gigantamax Lapras debuts in Six Star Max battles, and you can encounter it in its Shiny form. Event bonuses: During the event: Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600 All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles Power Spots will refresh more frequently 8× Max Particles from Power Spots The following bonuses will be active on December 8, 2024, from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. For these bonuses to apply, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu. Niantic notes: "Trainers can collect Max Particles via the Nearby menu each day by exploring. Adventure Sync can help make sure your distance counts! Keep an eye on the Nearby menu for the icon that shows when Max Particles are ready to collect." 2× Max Particles from exploring 1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles

Event Ticket for Timed Research: There will be a $5 USD Timed Research in the shop that includes: 1 Max Mushroom (read below for more on that) 25,000 XP 2x XP from Max Battles Max Particle collection limit increased to 5,600 Niantic writes: "This Timed Research will be effective on Sunday, December 8, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. local time."

There will be a $5 USD Timed Research in the shop that includes:

Niantic has also announced a new item debuting during this event: Max Mushrooms.

Max Mushrooms will make these battles (somewhat) easier. Niantic writes:

The Max Mushroom is a new item that temporarily amplifies the Fast Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Max Move attacks of your Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon in Max Battles. While active in a Max Battle, your attacks will do double damage until the item timer runs out. Using multiple Max Mushrooms consecutively will lengthen the duration of the effect, but it will not increase the damage multiplier. Remember to check your Item Bag while in a Max Battle lobby and use any Max Mushrooms you've acquired. You can also see whether other Trainers in the lobby have Max Mushrooms active.

