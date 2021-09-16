Giovanni & Mewtwo Sync Pair Live Today In Pokémon Masters EX

Pokémon Masters EX has announced a new slate of exciting content, including the ability to add Giovanni & Mewtwo as a Sync Pair starting today. Let's get into the details.

New main story updates: A new YouTube video added to the official Pokémon Masters EX channel showcases sync pairs Red & Snorlax and Blue (Classic) & Aerodactyl. The trailer hints at future updates to the currently concluded Main Story. You can check that right here.

A new YouTube video added to the official Pokémon Masters EX channel showcases sync pairs Red & Snorlax and Blue (Classic) & Aerodactyl. The trailer hints at future updates to the currently concluded Main Story. You can check that right here. The Lurking Shadow Legendary Event returns: Starting today at 6 AM Pacific, Pokémon Masters EX will be able to add the sync pair of Giovanni and the iconic Legendary itself, Mewtwo. Players who complete this Legendary event will be able to have this Team Rocket sync pair added to their team.

Starting today at 6 AM Pacific, Pokémon Masters EX will be able to add the sync pair of Giovanni and the iconic Legendary itself, Mewtwo. Players who complete this Legendary event will be able to have this Team Rocket sync pair added to their team. Villain Event Prelude: Looming Shadow of Kanto : This event will allow Pokémon Masters EX players to increase the potential of Giovanni and Mewtwo. Players can do this by battling against members of Team Rocket which will reward items that can be used to raise Giovanni & Mewtwo's potential from 5★ to 6★ EX. This increases the strength of their sync move and provides them with another outfit. The event's log-in bonus includes 1000 gems and can be claimed up until October 2 at 9:59 p.m. Pacific. This will be enough to let players add up to three sync pairs to their teams.

: This event will allow Pokémon Masters EX players to increase the potential of Giovanni and Mewtwo. Players can do this by battling against members of Team Rocket which will reward items that can be used to raise Giovanni & Mewtwo's potential from 5★ to 6★ EX. This increases the strength of their sync move and provides them with another outfit. The event's log-in bonus includes 1000 gems and can be claimed up until October 2 at 9:59 p.m. Pacific. This will be enough to let players add up to three sync pairs to their teams. Two-Year Anniversary Retweet Rally Rewards: Logging into Pokémon Masters EX between now and October 8 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific will yield 3,000 Gems and 60 5★-Guaranteed Tickets for players. DeNA specifies that this is a reward for "the player community reaching a total of 30,000 retweets on the game's combined official English (@PokemonMasters) and Japanese (@pokemas-game) Twitter accounts during the rally period." Congrats!

Also, DeNA's 100 Sync Pairs promotion that has been going on for some time now continues. They write"

Players Can Still Get 100 Sync Pairs for Free: Pokémon Masters EX's biggest giveaway to-date, celebrating the Two-Year Anniversary, is still available to all players. Players that log-in to the game from now until September 29 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time will obtain a 10-Pair Scout Ticket, which can be exchanged for 10 sync pair scouts.