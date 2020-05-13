Giveaway: 50 Everspace 2 Prototype Steam Codes

Would you like to try out a prototype of Everspace 2 from Rockfish Games on Steam? We have 50 codes to give away. This prototype is basically the playable build they had available to PAX East 2020 for people to try out at their booth. You can do a lot of things in the game, you just can't do everything. But it will give you a chance to explore the universe a bit and see what the game has to offer when it eventually gets released. So you're probably asking, what do you need to do to get a code? Very little. All you have to do is scroll down and grab one. We're just posting all 50 codes out in the open for anyone to get on a first-come-first-serve basis. Because its Steam, remember that once you redeem a code for the game, you can't redeem more. So hoarding codes won't work. Plus, it's just a prototype, let people have fun if they want to, don't claim five codes, and not use them. Best of luck to everyone getting a code to try out Everspace 2.

Everspace 2 is a fast-paced single-player space shooter with deep exploration, tons of loot and classic RPG elements. Experience a thrilling story set in a vivid, handcrafted open-world full of secrets and perils on your journey to become human after all. In the campaign, you will make some friends with their own story to tell. They will join you on side missions and provide certain benefits in the endgame, where vicious encounters and brutal challenges will stand between you and that next epic loot drop. Discover alien species, unveil mysteries, find hidden treasures and defend your valuables against outlaw clans. But don't get cocky: there will be some high-risk/high-reward areas waiting for you where grabbing that ultra-special gear and getting out alive will require some serious piloting skills and all your talent for improvisation.

Everspace 2 Codes

