Giveaway: 50 Everspace 2 Prototype Steam Codes

Would you like to try out a prototype of Everspace 2 from Rockfish Games on Steam? We have 50 codes to give away. This prototype is basically the playable build they had available to PAX East 2020 for people to try out at their booth. You can do a lot of things in the game, you just can't do everything. But it will give you a chance to explore the universe a bit and see what the game has to offer when it eventually gets released. So you're probably asking, what do you need to do to get a code? Very little. All you have to do is scroll down and grab one. We're just posting all 50 codes out in the open for anyone to get on a first-come-first-serve basis. Because its Steam, remember that once you redeem a code for the game, you can't redeem more. So hoarding codes won't work. Plus, it's just a prototype, let people have fun if they want to, don't claim five codes, and not use them. Best of luck to everyone getting a code to try out Everspace 2.

Everspace 2 is a fast-paced single-player space shooter with deep exploration, tons of loot and classic RPG elements. Experience a thrilling story set in a vivid, handcrafted open-world full of secrets and perils on your journey to become human after all. In the campaign, you will make some friends with their own story to tell. They will join you on side missions and provide certain benefits in the endgame, where vicious encounters and brutal challenges will stand between you and that next epic loot drop. Discover alien species, unveil mysteries, find hidden treasures and defend your valuables against outlaw clans. But don't get cocky: there will be some high-risk/high-reward areas waiting for you where grabbing that ultra-special gear and getting out alive will require some serious piloting skills and all your talent for improvisation.

Everspace 2 Codes

G3HG4-6895Y-Y4HCD
FJEA6-XZN0K-GCGW5
27ELG-WXF4K-EWVN3
KVX25-PM4QJ-X4BXH
LTT7P-ZWWTD-N6EQJ
I3Z6J-E2BFQ-NZE8Z
RG8IP-L9YJV-V00NV
QJ84W-7DCV0-QDDBA
M30JT-4DTMY-IJEXV
ZIBXX-6X9V3-RLR0L
REDNQ-22YK4-55WBZ
XEF5P-8NVF0-P4E5P
LJ0BT-BVZYK-4EXVB
CFBKJ-4FWLE-P4QXH
V7AF9-N703H-6XWVT
H602A-DAYKW-QAPP3
7PZYV-B265C-C2P7G
KMGMD-D70QA-WEDAJ
KL4RG-LJMKG-AMH3X
0VE4D-2HW54-A8YB9
H2RR6-BZNJC-G3LCX
JN57F-TW96F-3M0ME
RJDMW-EY02D-7GALQ
TDTVN-LJ7KW-NQ8K5
JD205-YFIYY-53XJX
P288Q-0ZFP2-D85XJ
JDHPK-DWEJR-XEMCV
2656I-EG44C-NWFLB
JCNIR-NX7PH-0NAKP
B05R0-0X8AX-FDJTK
A9ZWN-BYBTI-ZI3T6
YVA7J-9WAH3-EP8KR
54JVN-I9RQY-2Q233
MQLGT-4JJ4P-ZG2ZN
TNYE2-NJ6WI-J9TLE
P7I4V-JEY0Y-YXP9D
AFP3D-NXRCJ-LAL68
P45JG-5C93B-CEDGQ
TFBZ6-QHKGZ-E8E0G
AYNAH-4MMIX-KJ5A7
WIG2T-5D38C-KFII3
MEZK9-PAVV7-YDA4K
6ZVHW-N7BHZ-CGHJM
DYMF2-6JEP4-W7R7T
CHMQT-WC9G5-ZZ7LP
R2FN5-K3AD4-P9Z34
R8QQ4-J0XCB-705A8
DHFDX-TZ02T-Y5JVH
MWDHJ-TTZZR-T3P68
FD3C6-B7J7E-L7R9G

 

