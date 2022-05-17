Giveaway: Snag A Free Steam Code For Konami's Crimesight
Would you like to have a free Steam code for Konami's latest game Crimesight? We have several to give away for you to get in on the game now. If you haven't seen this one yet, this throws you into the role of a futuristic Sherlock Holmes as you try to solve mysteries with the help of an AI who can predict what's to come. What do you need to do to get a code? We have all of them listed below as these will activate the game on Steam. You can only activate one code per account, and once a code is used, it will no longer be accessible. All of the codes are on a first-come-first-serve basis, and once they are gone, they are gone and we will not be getting more. Best of luck!
London, 2075.
A cutting-edge predictive system called Foresight AI is developed to predict future crimes based on network data. As a result, crime is reduced by 90% worldwide. However, the system soon predicts an unavoidable incident, one that could steer the world on the path to ruin. Fearing the worst, Foresight AI's developers craft a new artificial intelligence that can track down and solve the most heinous of crimes before they occur. They dub this AI "Sherlock", after the peerless detective of classic literature. As it works on several cases, Sherlock discovers a harrowing truth: Sitting at the center of these cases like a spider on a web is Moriarty, an AI that rivals Sherlock's capabilities. Whodunnit… or who will do it?! A new mystery simulation game with player-vs.-player action arrives on the crime scene!
