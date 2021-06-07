Giveaway: Some Special Items For Star Trek Online: House United

Would you like to win some cool items from the game Star Trek Online for their new season House United? All you need is a Twitter account. Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have released the latest season for the game, House United, which brings an end to their current storyline featuring a Klingon civil war across time. To mark the occasion, they gave us a few things to give away.

For starters, inside the game, we have a few codes for the Klothos and Klingon Personnel Package. This is a Tier 6 cruiser that has been named the Klothos after one of the first Klingon vessels outfitted with a cloaking device, also famed for having been captained by Kor – an honored hero of the Empire's recent past. The staff, which you can see in the gallery, includes the Klingon Miracle Worker Bridge Officer and T'Kuvma Uniform (from Star Trek: Discovery) for Klingon Captains, Klingon Species Unlock (allows Starfleet officers to create Klingon Captains), and 12 Inventory Slots and 12 Bank Slots.

We also have the Bat'leth No Touch Tool, which was created exclusively for Star Trek Online. This miniature replica of the Klingon "sword of honor" features a stylus tip to help you fight germs found on standard touchpads and other high-traffic surfaces. In total, we will be choosing three Grand Prize winners to receive everything, and ten runner-ups to get codes for the Klingon materials in the game. TO BE CLEAR: WE WILL NOT BE GIVING AWAY COPIES OF THE GAME. You need to already own the game to make the codes work.

What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win, it just requires you to do two things on Twitter. All you have to do is follow our Twitter account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here, and the hashtag #BCHouseUnited. You have until Monday, June 14th at 11am PDT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win one of these items. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter account… it's 2021, Twitter is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not get you a code. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win, we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.