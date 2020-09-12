Giveaway: Special World Of Warships Fifth Anniversary Bonus Codes

Wargaming has partnered with us to give away 100 special bonus codes for World Of Warships to celebrate the game's fifth anniversary. The company is mighty proud of the game, and as such, they would like to pass on some of the celebration to you, the fans. We have been given 100 Bonus codes for existing players, each one worth around $28. Each code is unique, can only be used once, and each account that uses one can ONLY use one. So once you cash one of these in, you won't be able to use a second one. Each bonus code includes the following items: 555 Doubloons, 555,555 credits, Premium ship cruiser Exeter with 3 skilled Captain and a port slot, 20 camouflages of wows anniversary, 7 days premium.
In order to redeem a Bonus Code, you just need to log in with your Wargaming ID, go to Activate Wargaming Code, and enter the code. After that, you can access all the contents. You can visit this link for more information. We're posting all of the codes here for you to grab on a first-come-first-serve basis. Once they're used, they're used! If the code doesn't work, it means someone else snagged it. Best of luck to all of you.
World Of Warships Fifth Anniversary Codes
5ANNG-WP8G2-YGVF9-Y5VBS
5ANN9-37AX3-CU7PF-A4M5E
5ANNX-UBXE4-TUKUP-SZ7P4
5ANNS-4HVWS-5NM5M-FAG7P
5ANNU-9M57E-5DGRC-V6DMF
5ANNG-2ATPR-8RKH4-DDX3T
5ANNT-9A9CG-TEPK2-383AU
5ANNH-UMNCM-GMEYC-RK89R
5ANN6-7VCAU-2E8U7-C79CM
5ANNW-CENZW-V5FAH-C9ZNX
5ANNT-WTUTS-CS26R-R4YD7
5ANN9-Y7484-FPM5E-UEHUK
5ANNC-NHZ5N-3UVKV-CWGDN
5ANNK-H6FMP-9M9GA-VBKGC
5ANNK-FRUYX-B3V4F-MENS3
5ANNS-PS7SC-PX38W-CSFF2
5ANNY-56BBX-8NEF2-ENSH8
5ANNG-7RKD2-N958B-CTDZP
5ANN4-8UNPV-7GXCF-VK9EK
5ANNG-CNVYS-ZVBU4-UPY5E
5ANNA-92VC8-44EWD-NG83W
5ANNZ-6UH4H-EUMWA-4RDNC
5ANN7-KPDEX-W62UG-PPRMZ
5ANNF-7U5AG-FHNRM-DY9ED
5ANN6-SM2YG-2HYKM-49UP5
5ANNK-EYYZ7-Y44H2-3V2F4
5ANNY-2SY7H-N7D2K-EXSEK
5ANN2-S9C74-D7CWY-Y8XR2
5ANN6-7Y6U2-Z54T7-9S2RH
5ANNT-94VG7-TWC9H-MZGTY
5ANND-Z6N99-BYG9W-CKCM6
5ANNB-4HTST-4PH7D-VF6DK
5ANNN-R5HYX-FPMRC-2BG72
5ANNF-878SH-53PSV-WNUAK
5ANN9-N2KCV-AU4V5-43SHG
5ANN5-84KSZ-YPGKW-RCTW9
5ANN7-FPUAR-MDE23-3WKN6
5ANNN-4KSDD-VW69A-5Z95F
5ANNS-HXNK6-4BD9F-9WPBW
5ANN3-3H334-T6G4T-C35Y7
5ANN2-YGUYG-DMRRR-VX25H
5ANN5-TX79X-EH9M4-PDPWG
5ANN7-NMH5G-ZNU6A-RVGZK
5ANNE-HHSSV-PET8Y-MSF5F
5ANNU-VFGMK-DS6GR-6ZKDW
5ANNT-SGGFY-HXK7W-T68YU
5ANNB-X7MDP-2UEWP-DMATC
5ANNB-STY3T-DRKC9-94A5B
5ANNP-KRUXG-ZFN6H-H9DY4
5ANNF-R54RP-Y3A89-NVEWP
5ANNM-V984B-KMBS8-UEFN9
5ANNU-HCMAN-FWFTU-X5BGY
5ANND-9DEVV-UFN2E-ADCBN
5ANN3-F8ZF8-CFS95-9382H
5ANNP-GKZ3V-XCV4T-3B325
5ANNN-K92Y4-GTMWN-4MSXE
5ANND-WND8B-ZZC7P-D4ZRE
5ANNH-EYE8E-SC44Z-P6F99
5ANNY-D2T7D-MMYPN-AU6R4
5ANNX-Y4ZM2-236NK-ZVRVN
5ANN4-RNW97-B35CF-A9MWP
5ANNW-UNGZ3-Y57V3-BGMGB
5ANNC-RMVFP-C2R8S-N4U97
5ANNS-YW9HK-AWT3C-RX38M
5ANNM-EHAZE-WMYCT-5M9CU
5ANN7-YD69Y-4GE5G-HH295
5ANNW-S9DAX-Y2EAT-BSMNK
5ANN3-5UBN4-TU6V8-87NAZ
5ANND-DDSSZ-6HMCR-9CN4F
5ANNC-GZB8X-VNWA9-PMAC6
5ANNC-UEN48-NWSXY-GPPVM
5ANN5-A72ZG-3UBSS-VA4V9
5ANN3-HWP3C-TE58X-MGFW5
5ANNS-VF9C6-V9KR6-55PFB
5ANNC-2PACA-3VASN-7MSNF
5ANNB-VRB93-84TWF-6BTTW
5ANNU-AD4TY-9D9YB-95YMH
5ANNA-EUFXC-497YX-REYUK
5ANNB-G69YM-V4X9M-VW6HF
5ANNV-WP7CP-9GGDM-7V2V8
5ANNR-WC64F-73D6D-F7M8U
5ANN9-5Z2PF-A66NB-6R5HU
5ANNZ-97HE3-WCU3U-G6F5R
5ANNV-E5P8W-32UFA-BG6FZ
5ANNV-CNA6U-6FG4K-SH3H3
5ANNE-TEA5F-UUB79-9GUY9
5ANN3-G9ZU9-SYR65-Y3A9G
5ANN3-DY3ZP-DUFZN-4RWKG
5ANN4-S526R-CS3VE-SMKVE
5ANNY-UN3TS-EXMS5-E8FME
5ANN6-7DPHK-CBYGH-YDYPA
5ANNX-CPBES-SGU83-NU8MA
5ANNF-7HAZ6-WFNK5-F7VE4
5ANNG-NV885-A8FCV-72SD7
5ANNY-U744V-UYN3H-6EYB4
5ANND-KT7TY-ATXRM-K7T85
5ANN9-GHDY8-NYEB8-YTBC4
5ANNF-4S5FY-2PYMZ-HAYP5
5ANN2-9VSGB-TSMKG-CK3E9
5ANNG-KATPP-VXHG4-4XKPZ