Giveaway: Win Marvel Contest of Champions 10th Anniversary Swag

Would you like to win some special swag celebrating Marvel Contest of Champions 10th Anniversary Swag? We're holding a new giveaway!

Article Summary Enter to win exclusive Marvel Contest of Champions 10th Anniversary swag from Kabam.

Follow us on BlueSky and repost with #BCMCoC10 for a chance to win.

Contest open to U.S. and Canada residents; winners picked at random.

Prize includes a comic, Venom pin, lanyard, and anniversary t-shirt.

Would you like to win some cool swag from Marvel Contest of Champions? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Kabam has provided us with a number of items to give away as part of the game's 10th Anniversary, including a Marvel Contest of Champions Chee'ilth physical comic, a Venom Pin, a lanyard, and a 10th Anniversary t-shirt. All of which we have images of for you here. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCMCoC10. You have until Tuesday, December 24, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win some 10th Anniversary swag from Marvel Contest of Champions. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… it's 2024; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States and Canada. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

