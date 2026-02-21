Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Assemble Entertainment, Glintseeker Island, Half Soup Labs

Glintseeker Island Announced For 2027 Release on Steam

Make your way through several mysterious caves in search of magnificent treasures in Glintseeker Island, coming out in 2027

Article Summary Glintseeker Island is a 2D pixel art mining adventure game coming to Steam in 2027.

Explore procedurally generated caves, discover treasures, and battle challenging underground bosses.

Upgrade your gear, solve inventory puzzles, complete quests, and rebuild the island's village.

Inspired by Pokémon and Stardew Valley, Glintseeker Island combines mining, RPG, and exploration elements.

Developer Half Soup Labs and publisher Assemble Entertainment have announced their latest game in the works as we got our first look at Glintseeker Island. This game is all about adventuring through underground mines, caverns, holes, and any other opening into the ground in search of treasures. You're getting a 2D pixel art exportation mining adventure that has been laced with RPG mechanics, all in the hope of finding secrets and uncovering a threat under the island, while also getting rich off what you find (because adventuring can be very expensive). Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is signing people up for an eventual playtest, aiming to be released in 2027.

Glintseeker Island

Glintseeker Island is a 2D pixel art mining exploration game with RPG elements and a unique excavation mechanic inspired by the Underground of Pokémon Diamond & Pearl and the caves of Stardew Valley. Players explore procedurally generated caves across different biomes. They dig for ancient treasures, fight enemies, and face challenging bosses deep underground. Each mining run rewards resources that can be sold or used to upgrade hammers with gemstones, expand the backpack, repair village buildings and complete quests for local villagers. Along the way, uncover the island's long-buried story.

Procedurally Generated Caves: Explore diverse biomes with unique enemies and loot.

Explore diverse biomes with unique enemies and loot. Excavate Treasures: Dig up countless treasures in a captivating mining minigame.

Dig up countless treasures in a captivating mining minigame. Hammer Time : Find over a dozen legendary hammers, upgrade and enhance them.

: Find over a dozen legendary hammers, upgrade and enhance them. Combat and Boss Battles: Fight underground creatures and face challenging bosses.

Fight underground creatures and face challenging bosses. Inventory Management: Manage limited space and upgrade your backpack.

Manage limited space and upgrade your backpack. Backpack Puzzles: Solve item puzzles in your tile-based inventory.

Solve item puzzles in your tile-based inventory. Village Progression: Complete quests, restore the village and upgrade your home.

Complete quests, restore the village and upgrade your home. Puzzles and Story: Solve puzzles and uncover the island's hidden history.

Solve puzzles and uncover the island's hidden history. Pet Shadow: Yes, you can pet the dog

