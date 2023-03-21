Glitch Busters: Stuck On You Gets A Release Date Skybound Games confirmed this week that we'll be seeing Glitch Busters: Stuck On You for PC and consoles in May.

Skybound Games announced this morning they have an official release date for Glitch Busters: Stuck On You, which will arrive in late May. Along with developer Toylogic, the team confirmed it will officially be released on May 23rd, 2023, and will be available for digital download on Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, PS4, and PS5 via backward compatibility. We've had a chance to play this game a few different times over the past year, and each time it's just gotten better as they have added several different ways for you and up to four players will go through the digital world, cleaning up viruses and attacks in a cute 2D on a 3D environment platformer. We got more info on the game below, and we have the latest trailer showing off more of the gameplay, as we now wait out the next two months.

"In the far-flung future, the AI that populates the internet comes under attack by mysterious viruses—and it's up to a squad of Glitch Busters to keep them from infecting every AI in the virtual world! Players must work together to exterminate this deadly threat across six inventive and colorful worlds packed with various missions and stages, including a towering metropolis and roaring volcano. From Tube City to the Social Forest, all facets of the internet are showcased in a fun and vibrant aesthetic. Throughout the game, there are hordes of enemies to encounter, so it's only natural that the Glitch Busters have an incredible host of power-ups and unlockable weapons to help save the world, including magnetic abilities to attract and repel, alongside wacky weapons like the freeze gun to hold your adversaries in place. Players will vote on useful items to power up the squad and can even combine their vehicles to transform into a giant robot."