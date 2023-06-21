Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Niantic, Nihilego, pokemon, pokemon go, Season of Hidden Gems

Shiny Nihilego Raid Hour Goes Down Today In Pokémon GO

Shiny Nihilego Raid Hour goes down today in Pokémon GO. Will you be able to catch the first Shiny Ultra Beast that Niantic has unleashed?

Tonight is the first-ever Shiny-capable Nihilego Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Starting at 6 PM and running until 7 PM tonight, June 21st, most Gyms in the game will feature these Tier Five wormholes that will lead to the arrival of the Ultra Beast Nihilego. Due to Nihilego's Shiny release, the limit on Remote Raids, and the start of summer, this may actually be a pretty popping Raid Hour compared to what we have seen recently in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at some tips for the one-hour event.

Here are tips for Nihilego Raid Hour in Pokémon GO:

Build your team of Ground-types in advance: As a dual Rock/Poison-type, Nihilego has a double weakness to Ground-types. With the proper teams chosen, you will be able to take down this Ultra Beast with just two Trainers. Prepare teams of counter Pokémon in advance so you can simply slide to your biggest hitters when you enter the raid and then slide to your secondary team when your first is knocked out.

As a dual Rock/Poison-type, Nihilego has a double weakness to Ground-types. With the proper teams chosen, you will be able to take down this Ultra Beast with just two Trainers. Prepare teams of counter Pokémon in advance so you can simply slide to your biggest hitters when you enter the raid and then slide to your secondary team when your first is knocked out. Use Primal Reversion to empower Groudon : Now is the night when Primal Groudon will be most useful to you. Why wait?!

: Now is the night when Primal Groudon will be most useful to you. Why wait?! Top counters include: Shadows: Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power Shadow Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Non-Shadows: Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike Flygon: Mud Shot, Earth Power Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake



Nihilego can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. The Shiny rate for Pokémon in Tier Five raids is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Nihilego will have a CP of 2256 in normal weather conditions and 2821 in boosted conditions.

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!